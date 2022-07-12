Gloucestershire fire service put into special measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gloucestershire fire service put into special measures

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 11.07am
(Rui Vieira/PA)
(Rui Vieira/PA)

Gloucestershire’s fire service has been put into special measures by a watchdog.

It joins the county’s police force in facing extra scrutiny under an “enhanced level of monitoring” called Engage – known as special measures – by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) after concerns were raised about its performance.

The watchdog said the fire service had not done enough since its last inspection to “promote a positive workplace culture” and “improve levels of understanding and awareness of the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion”.

A report detailing the problems is expected to be published later this month.

Inspector of fire and rescue services Wendy William said: “We move fire and rescue services into our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, when we believe a service is not responding to a cause of concern, or if it is not succeeding in managing, mitigating or eradicating the cause of concern. The engage process provides additional scrutiny and support.

“Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service was asked to urgently produce an improvement plan and will meet regularly with our inspectors. We will work closely with the service to monitor its progress against these important and necessary changes.”

Gloucestershire Constabulary was put into special measures last year for failing to record domestic abuse, problems with some investigations and concerns over management of demand, call-taking capacity and vulnerability risk assessments carried out by call handlers.

