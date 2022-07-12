Sri Lankan legislators to pick new president but no deal on PM

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sri Lanka’s leaders have agreed that legislators will elect a new president next week but struggled to decide on the make-up of a new government to lead the bankrupt country out of an economic and political collapse.

Facing severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, protesters on Saturday stormed embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home, his seaside office and the official residence of his prime minister in the most dramatic day of a three-month crisis.

Both officials said they would concede to demands that they resign: Mr Rajapaksa promised to step down on Wednesday, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave once a new government is in place.

In a possible sign of the president’s next move, immigration officials said Mr Rajapaksa’s brother, who was once his finance minister, tried to leave the country on Monday night.

People walk past a poster showing defaced portraits of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Basil in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Local media reported he was not able to.

But negotiating a new arrangement has stymied opposition leaders – and the protesters have said they will stay put in the official buildings until their top leaders are gone.

For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace, turning it into almost a tourist attraction – swimming in the pool, marvelling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows.

At one point, they also burned the prime minister’s private home.

A partial solution came late on Monday, with legislators agreeing to elect a new president from their ranks in the coming days.

Nominations for the post will be submitted on July 19, and a secret vote will follow in parliament on July 20.

The new president will serve the remainder of Mr Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024.

But they have not yet decided who will take over as prime minister and fill the cabinet.

People wait in a queue with empty cylinders to buy domestic gas at a distribution centre in Colombo (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Between Mr Rajapaksa’s expected resignation on Wednesday and the vote, the prime minister will serve as president – an arrangement that is sure to further anger protesters who want Mr Wickremesinghe out immediately.

The political impasse is further fuelling the economic crisis since the absence of an alternative unity government threatened to delay an agreement for aid from the International Monetary Fund.

In the meantime, the country is relying on aid from neighbouring India and from China.

Corruption and mismanagement have left the island nation laden with debt, unable to pay for imports of food, fuel, medicine and other necessities, causing widespread shortages and despair among its 22 million people.

Sri Lanka announced in April it was suspending repayment of foreign loans due to a foreign currency shortage.

Asked whether China was talking with Sri Lanka about possible loans, a Chinese Foreign Ministry official gave no indication whether such talks were happening.

“China will continue to offer assistance as our capability allows for Sri Lanka’s social development and economic recovery,” said the spokesman, Wang Wenbin.

“As to its debt to China, we support relevant financial institutions in finding a proper solution through consultation with Sri Lanka.”

People queue up to enter the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa three days after it was stormed by anti-government protesters in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka’s religious leaders urged protesters to leave the government buildings they are occupying if Mr Rajapaksa steps down as promised on Wednesday.

The protesters have vowed to wait until both Mr Rajapaksa and Mr Wickremesinghe are out of office.

It is not clear what will happen to those men once they do step down.

Months of demonstrations have all but dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty, which has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades, and there is speculation the president may try to flee Sri Lanka – as apparently his brother tried to.

S Kanugala, of Sri Lanka’s Immigration and Emigration Officers’ Association, said Basil Rajapaksa’s name was spotted on a list of departures from Colombo airport on Monday and his officers feared for their safety if they cleared him for departure.

Kanugala said the officers withdrew from their posts and he did not know what happened to the brother.

But local media reported he was prevented from leaving the country.