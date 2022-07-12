Royal Collection begins recovery despite £15m losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Royal Collection begins recovery despite £15m losses

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 2.43pm
Visitors enjoy picnics on the lawn during a preview of the Garden at Buckingham Palace in 2021 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Visitors enjoy picnics on the lawn during a preview of the Garden at Buckingham Palace in 2021 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Royal Collection Trust faced operating losses of £15 million last year but has begun its financial recovery, its annual accounts have shown.

Visitor numbers at the Queen’s official residences rose by more than half a million to 737,000 in 2021/22 from 155,000 in 2020/21, but were still way below pre-pandemic figures of 3.3 million people a year.

Retail sales of £10.7 million remained low compared with nearly £20 million two years ago, but improved on the £3.8 million at the height of the Covid crisis.

Income was boosted by the public buying the wide range of official Platinum Jubilee souvenirs, the trust said.

Platinum Jubilee
Official chinaware produced by the Royal Collection Trust for the Platinum Jubilee (Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II/PA)

The growth of online sales contributed £4.3 million to retail sales, compared with £900,000 before the pandemic.

Tim Knox, the Royal Collection’s director, said: “This year, as the nation emerged from the coronavirus pandemic, Royal Collection Trust’s recovery from the effects of several lockdowns began in earnest.

“Of course, there is still some way to go before Royal Collection Trust will have fully recovered from the pandemic.

“Visitor numbers are still well below 2019 levels, and it is expected to take some time before international tourism fully recovers.”

The gradual easing of restrictions from April 2021 saw the public allowed back in to Windsor and other royal buildings, although social distancing was still in place.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation – Windsor Castle
The Queen’s Coronation dress on display at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

The traditional summer opening of Buckingham Palace, which is getting under way again this month, was cancelled in 2021 for the second year in a row, but picnickers were allowed to buy tickets for self-guided tours of the garden.

Cost-saving measures including tight budget controls, staff restructuring and previous major redundancies helped the trust reduce its expenditure this year to £39 million, down from £42.9 million.

With sales, donations and other income coming to £24 million, the trust’s deficit was £15 million, compared with £36 million the year before.

A return to an operating surplus is forecast for 2022/23, due to increasing visitor numbers, the full summer opening at the palace and the impact of the Queen’s jubilee in June.

Mr Knox said: “The surpluses we expect to make over the coming years will be essential to enable us to pay off the bank loans we took out in order to stay afloat.”

The trust previously borrowed more than £50 million to ensure its survival.

The Royal Collection maintains and displays the large collection of royal artefacts from artwork to furniture held in trust by the Queen for her heirs and the nation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]