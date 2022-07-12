Orange leaders urge unionists to stand firm in opposition to the NI Protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Orange leaders urge unionists to stand firm in opposition to the NI Protocol

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 4.05pm
Orange Order parades have been taking place across Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Orange Order leaders have said there can be no return of the Stormont Assembly until the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol is scrapped.

Marching bands from Orange lodges have been parading through villages, towns and cities in Northern Ireland as part of the traditional Twelfth of July celebrations.

Participants also heard platform speeches between the outward and homecoming parades, with many emphasising unionist opposition to the protocol.

The Stormont Assembly has been collapsed for several months while the DUP refuses to nominate ministers to a new Executive until the UK government takes action on the protocol.

Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson addressed a demonstration in Newry (Liam McBurney/PA)

Unionists oppose the post-Brexit trading arrangements which demand checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, condemning it as a border in the Irish Sea.

Legislation which would give the UK Government the power to override the Brexit deal it signed with the European Union is currently passing through Westminster.

Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson told a Twelfth demonstration in Newry, Co Down, that relations between Northern Ireland and the Republic are at their “lowest point in many years” due to the protocol.

He said: “The Republic of Ireland needs to decide – do they want good relations with the unionist community in all parts of the United Kingdom or do they want to cling to the protocol which damages our economy and denies us sovereignty over our own affairs?

“Micheal Martin – you cannot have both.

“Micheal Martin – you decide. Do you want to move forward and rebuild relationships, or take us back to a time of cross-border boycotts and tension? An Irish cold war of your making.”

Rev Gibson said the next Prime Minister needed to stand firm on the union.

He said: “To help focus his or her mind, we support those unionist elected representatives who have promised there will be no return to the Northern Ireland Assembly until there is a clear, irreversible process that rids us of this treacherous protocol.

“The sooner this happens the sooner we can return to a devolved administration and start building a better Northern Ireland for all its citizens.”

Grand Master of the Orange Order Edward Stevenson addressed the demonstration in Bushmills (Niall Carson/PA)

The Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson told a demonstration in Bushmills, Co Antrim that the loyal orders had been instrumental in bringing unionist leaders together in opposition to the protocol.

He said: “I, along with my fellow Grand Lodge officers, have held many meetings with the unionist leaders which ultimately delivered the anti-Protocol Declaration.

“All unionist parties signed up to the declaration and (I) call on them all to maintain their firm opposition.

“The only way we can stand strong is if unionists stand together, work together and co-operate on matters of major significance such as the protocol.”

He added: “At present we are paying close attention to the progress of the UK Government’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

“While it does not provide the answer to all our problems, it must be viewed as a step in the right direction.”

