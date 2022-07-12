Brian May and Graham Gouldman launch tribute song to James Webb Space Telescope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brian May and Graham Gouldman launch tribute song to James Webb Space Telescope

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 4.42pm Updated: July 12 2022, 6.03pm
Brain May and Graham Gouldman launch a tribute song to the James Webb Space Telescope (Aaron Chown/PA)
Brain May and Graham Gouldman launch a tribute song to the James Webb Space Telescope (Aaron Chown/PA)

Queen guitarist Brian May and 10cc founder Graham Gouldman have released a new track to celebrate the first images from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on Christmas Day last year and became operational this week.

The release of May and Gouldman’s song Floating In Heaven coincided with the highly-anticipated release of the first pictures brought to earth by the telescope.

May, who has a doctorate in astrophysics, said: “There is nothing more exciting in a world of exploration than going to a place about which you know nothing.

“The sky’s the limit for what we could find out.”

The music video features May strumming his guitar in ‘space’ while Gouldman is seen floating and singing the mellow tune.

Brian May
Cover art for Floating In Heaven (Davie Stuart/PA)

The first pictures from the telescope showcase a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.

On New Year’s Day in 2019, May unveiled his new single titled New Horizons at Nasa’s Headquarters in Maryland in the US as a “tribute” to the spacecraft of the same name.

Another space-related song titled ’39 appeared in Queen’s 1975 A Night At The Opera, telling the story of a group of space explorers who return home to find during their one year of travel a century has passed on earth.

