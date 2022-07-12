Joely Andrews: Northern Ireland at major finals cannot become ‘one-time thing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joely Andrews: Northern Ireland at major finals cannot become ‘one-time thing’

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 4.43pm
Northern Ireland are playing for pride at Euro 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)
Northern Ireland are playing for pride at Euro 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)

Midfielder Joely Andrews insists Northern Ireland appearing at a major tournament cannot become a “one-time thing” following their early elimination from Euro 2022.

The championship debutantes’ hopes of reaching the knockout stages were extinguished on Monday evening by a 2-0 defeat to Austria.

Kenny Shiels’ side, who were beaten 4-1 by Norway in their opening fixture, finish Group A on Friday against formidable hosts England.

Glentoran player Andrews is one of seven women aged 22 or under in the Northern Ireland squad and desperate for further chances on the big stage.

“For so many of us to be in this squad at this tournament at such a young age, we’ve got a taste of it now and it’s only made us hungrier and we’ve so much desire to qualify again,” said the 20-year-old, who came off the bench against the Austrians in Southampton.

“This can’t be a one-time thing, it can’t be: ‘remember that time Northern Ireland qualified for a major tournament?’.

“We have to push now and really kick on and make sure this happens again in the future.

Northern Ireland’s Joely Andrews, left, challenges Austria goal-scorer Katharina Naschenweng during Monday's 2-0 loss at St Mary's
Northern Ireland’s Joely Andrews, second left, challenges Austria goalscorer Katharina Naschenweng during Monday’s 2-0 loss at St Mary’s (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“We know now what it takes to get here and hopefully we can put things in place to do it again.”

Northern Ireland rarely threatened to score against Austria but remained in the contest until two minutes from time when substitute Katharina Naschenweng added to Katharina Schiechtl’s first-half opener.

They were subsequently knocked out of the Euros after England secured top spot in the group thanks to a record-breaking 8-0 thumping of Norway along the south coast in Brighton.

The competition’s lowest-ranked nation will return to St Mary’s for a third and final time at the end of the week for a daunting showdown with the Lionesses.

England have won all 10 of the previous encounters between the teams, scoring 54 goals and conceding just two.

Andrews, who “dipped in and out” of watching Sarina Wiegman’s side humiliate the Norwegians, is braced for a tough assignment from what is effectively a dead rubber.

“England are top class and I think they showed why they are one of the favourites for the tournament, so it’s a massive ask for us,” she said.

“But we know it’s our last game in this tournament, we’ll leave it all out there.

“They just showed their quality (against Norway) really. I think that can happen to any team but we know we’ll set up, we’ll be really tight and we’ll close down spaces for them to exploit us as hard as possible.”

Andrews featured in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying loss to the Lionesses in April in Belfast.

“It’s definitely the hardest match I’ve ever played in so Friday will probably top that again,” she continued.

“It’s an unbelievable effort but I think as a group we’ll rally around each other. We’ve been in this situation before. We know what it takes and we’ll give everything.”

