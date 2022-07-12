Macron dismisses criticism of Uber contacts as minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Macron dismisses criticism of Uber contacts as minister

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 5.26pm Updated: July 12 2022, 5.42pm
France’s President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during his visit to the STMicroelectronics company in Crolles, south-eastern France (Jean-Philippe Ksiazek, pool via AP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during his visit to the STMicroelectronics company in Crolles, south-eastern France (Jean-Philippe Ksiazek, pool via AP)

President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed critics who questioned his close dealings with Uber executives and business lobbyists when he was France’s economy minister, saying he was “extremely proud” of his achievements in that role.

Mr Macron’s political opponents on the left and the right lashed out at the president on Monday while legislators considered a no confidence motion against his government.

They accused him of representing the interests of multinational companies instead of struggling workers in France.

The barrage of criticism came after an international conglomerate of investigative journalists, including France’s Le Monde newspaper, revealed Mr Macron’s meetings and communications with Uber executives and their lobbyists between 2014 and 2016.

At the time, Mr Macron was minister of economy and finance.

“I was the minister and I was doing my job,” he told reporters during a Tuesday visit to south-eastern France.

“I am extremely proud (…) to have fought as economy minister to attract foreign companies.”

He added: “We have created thousands of jobs.”

Uber has operated in France since 2011.

The appearance of the ride-hailing app caused furious resentment among French taxi drivers and years of legal battles over regulations and protections for Uber drivers.

Far-left legislators said on Monday that parliament might open an investigation into Mr Macron’s action as a minister.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the STMicroelectronics company in Crolles, south-eastern France, Tuesday July 12, 2022. Emmanuel Macron announced on July 11, 2022 5.7 billion euros investment by Franco-Italian STMicroelectronics and American GlobalFoundries to build a semiconductor plant in Crolles, near Grenoble
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the STMicroelectronics company in Crolles, south-eastern France (Jean-Philippe Ksiazek, pool via AP)

Some members of the French assembly’s most powerful opposition bloc, known as Nupes, accused Mr Macron of wheeling and dealing with Uber executives and lobbyists behind the back of fellow government members.

His allies dismissed allegations of wrongdoing.

Mr Macron acknowledged meeting with Uber executives and many other business leaders when he was economy minister.

He said that while in that role, he helped bring foreign companies to the country and to break down administrative barriers faced by French entrepreneurs.

“We empowered young people in (economically) deprived neighbourhoods and got them employed for the first time in their lives,” Mr Macron said.

He was first elected president in 2017.

Mr Macron won his second five-year term in April.

