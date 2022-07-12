Ingot recovered from wreck that killed William Wordsworth’s brother to be sold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ingot recovered from wreck that killed William Wordsworth’s brother to be sold

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 5.27pm
The ingot recovered from the HMS Abergavenny is one of a collection that will be sold by David Lay Auctions (David Lay Auctions/PA)
The ingot recovered from the HMS Abergavenny is one of a collection that will be sold by David Lay Auctions (David Lay Auctions/PA)

A rare ingot of Cornish tin salvaged from the shipwreck that killed the brother of poet William Wordsworth will be put up for auction this week.

The 56lb ingot was recovered from the wreck of the HMS Abergavenny, which sank of the coast of Portland, Dorset, in February 1805 with the loss of 260 lives.

Among them was Captain John Wordsworth.

The ship had been part of a convoy of vessels belonging to the East India Company bound for China, but became stranded on the Shambles sandbank in bad weather shortly after setting off.

The loss of his brother prompted William Wordsworth to write three elegies between May and July of 1805 titled “To the Daisy”, “I only look’d for pain and grief” and “Distressful gift! this Book receives”.

The second poem includes the line: “Sea, Ship, drown’d, shipwreck—so it came, the meek, the brave, the good was gone; he who had been our living John was nothing but a name.”

The ingot is one of a number of similar items salvaged from wrecks due to be sold by David Lay Auctions in Penzance on Wednesday, and has an estimate of between £2,500 and £3,000.

Wordsworth ingot
The ingot recovered from the wreck of the HMS Abergavenny (David Lay Auctions/PA)

Also up for sale are two tin ingots from the SS Liverpool, which went down off the coast of Anglesey in January 1863 after setting sail from Cornwall.

She collided with another vessel, La Plata, that was bound for Lima in Peru.

A further 10 ingots up for sale were recovered from the SS Cheerful, which sank after colliding with the HMS Hecla in July 1885.

The collision occurred about 15 miles off Land’s End and saw the loss of 10 passengers and three crew.

Between the 1700s and the 1800s Cornwall’s rich seams of tin and copper made it one of the wealthiest mining areas in the world.

