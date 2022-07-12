Group of galaxies and ‘baby stars’ among new images released by Nasa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Group of galaxies and ‘baby stars’ among new images released by Nasa

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 5.39pm Updated: July 12 2022, 9.23pm
The edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula (Nasa, ESA, CSA, and STScI via AP)
The edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula (Nasa, ESA, CSA, and STScI via AP)

Nasa is “just getting started” with new discoveries in the universe after releasing stunning photos taken by its James Webb Space Telescope, its boss said.

Among the images released on Tuesday were the Southern Ring Nebula, a dying star approximately 2,000 light years away, a compact group of galaxies known as Stephan’s Quintet and previously hidden “baby stars” called the Carina Nebula.

Bill Nelson, Nasa administrator, said the telescope represented “the best of Nasa”.

He said: “It maintains our ability to pull us forward for science, for risk-taking, for inspiration and we don’t want to ever stop exploring the heavens nor stop daring to take another step forward for humanity.

Photo issued by the European Space Agency from the James Webb Space Telescope which shows a composite of galaxies and said to be the 'deepest' and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date
Photo from the James Webb Space Telescope which shows a composite of galaxies and is said to be the ‘deepest’ and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date (ESA/PA)

“In the words of the famous Carl Sagan, ‘Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known’. I think those words are becoming a reality.”

He added: “The Webb team’s incredible success is a reflection of what Nasa does best. We take dreams and turn them into reality for the benefit of humanity. I can’t wait to see the discoveries that we uncover – the team is just getting started.”

Jane Rigby, Webb operations specialist, said: “The amazing thing with Webb is the speed with which we can churn out discoveries.”

The first image, showing a deep field cluster of distant galaxies, was released on Monday after being shown to US President Joe Biden.

Dr Rigby said of the image: “They really geeked out – we had a closed door session – and they were so thrilled.”

Mr Nelson said that Nasa’s unmatched ingenuity made “the impossible possible”.

Images released by Nasa shows a side-by-side comparison of observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from the Webb Telescope
Images released by Nasa shows a side-by-side comparison of observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from the Webb Telescope (Nasa/ESA/CSA, and STScI via AP)

“You’re going to see the formation of stars. You’re going to see devouring black holes. It’s going to reveal all of this.

“This telescope because of infrared is going to be able to penetrate through the dust clouds and it’s going to see light from faraway corners of this universe”.

He added: “This telescope – the images you will see today – exceed looking back 13 billion years and then we will look back to as far as 13 and a half billion years.

Image from the James Webb Space Telescope
Image from the James Webb Space Telescope (ESA/PA)

“The speed of light is 186 miles per second – and that light has been travelling for 13.5 billion years. Only about a few hundred million years after the beginning.

“That’s the threshold that we are crossing and it’s an example of what Nasa can achieve.

“It’s one of these great engineering feats – not just for us but for humanity, for planet Earth, for the citizens of planet Earth”.

Giovanna Giardino, data scientist said the image of Stephan’s Quintet reveals a “a sort of cosmic dance driven by the gravitational force” — the type of interaction that drives the evolution of galaxies”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]