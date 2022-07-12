Erik Ten Hag remains grounded after Man Utd’s friendly victory over Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik Ten Hag remains grounded after Man Utd’s friendly victory over Liverpool

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 5.55pm Updated: July 12 2022, 9.58pm
Erik Ten Hag ‘s Manchester United eased past Liverpool (Simon Peach/PA)
Erik Ten Hag is not getting carried away with Manchester United’s 4-0 friendly victory against rivals Liverpool in his first match in charge.

More than 50,000 were in the cavernous Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok to see the Premier League giants open their respective pre-season campaigns on Tuesday night.

New boss Ten Hag saw promising signs in Thailand, where Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial scored in the first half and Facundo Pellistri wrapped up the eye-catching win.

It was a dream start in terms of result but the Dutchman wants much more from his team.

“Of course we are satisfied today because I think that was a team with a great spirit and we know we are just starting and things went wrong, clear,” Ten Hag said.

“We did the press, we made some mistakes in pressing, we conceded some chances, but also we created a lot.

“I think our team played brave, played proactive. We have to work really hard to cut out the mistakes but of course we are happy with the first game. I know we have good players.

“Now we have to construct a team and we started the first game now, so I am happy with the first game.”

Jadon Sancho in action for Manchester United
Jadon Sancho was on target for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool had numerous chances to score across a match in which they made sweeping changes on three occasions.

United changed their outfield line-up at half-time and were under the cosh in the second half of the Bangkok Century Cup clash.

“Believe me, I have seen a lot of mistakes,” Ten Hag told MUTV. “You would not say (that when you look) at the result but, be honest, Liverpool plays in three teams.

“They were not in their strongest so we have to not overestimate this result. We have to (be careful).

“But, still, I have seen some really good things and I think what you see is we have a lot of creativity and speed up front, so we have potential.”

Ten Hag skipped the press conference as United hotfooted it to the airport to fly to Australia, but Jurgen Klopp faced the media after a night in which his side somehow failed to score.

New boy Fabio Carvalho and Luis Diaz hit the post in the opening period, with Mohamed Salah rattling the woodwork in the second half among a glut of chances.

“The result obviously stands there so we have to accept that always,” Klopp said, admitting it was “pretty freaky” they did not score.

“But of course I think it’s clear that we could have scored our goals as well.

“But then I think it would have been an even more spectacular game because I think the goals we gave away to United…we should get assists for it, to be honest.

“But they used their chances, so that’s how it is. They had really good moments, caused us problems in a few, but I saw a lot of good stuff from a team as well.

“The game obviously came a bit too early for us, for a few of our players. You can see that as well. Mistakes happen in football.

“We could have scored I think three or four in the last five minutes but didn’t and that was our fault.

“The atmosphere great, welcome fantastic, organisation really, really good. The result (not) so that’s what the situation pretty much.”

Among the new faces on display on Tuesday was big-money summer signing Darwin Nunez.

“It was his third session and I think after his third sprint his lung was nearly ready to explode, like we killed him nearly,” Klopp said.

“But he offered the runs and the boys wanted to pass the ball there, so that’s for sure one of his strengths.

“He was dangerous, all these kind of things. Now we will see but I think his profile is a proper number nine so that’s helpful with speed, all these kinds of things, with aggression, use his body.”

