Former Wales and British and Irish Lions star Jamie Roberts announces retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions star Jamie Roberts announces retirement

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 6.55pm
Jamie Roberts has announced his retirement at the age of 35 (David Davies/PA)
Jamie Roberts has announced his retirement at the age of 35 (David Davies/PA)

Former Wales centre Jamie Roberts has announced his retirement from rugby union at the age of 35.

Roberts won 94 caps for Wales and also represented the British and Irish Lions before finishing his playing career in Australia.

Roberts wrote on social media: “The time feels right.

“As I reach the end of my professional playing career, I’m retiring with an immense sense of gratitude for what the game has provided to me.”

Roberts started his career with Cardiff and made his international debut with Wales in 2008, going on to feature in two Grand Slam triumphs and a fourth-place finish at the 2011 World Cup.

Roberts was voted man of the series for the Lions in 2009, and four years later scored a try in the historic series-clinching win over Australia.

Rugby Union – 2013 British and Irish Lions Tour – Third Test – Australia v British and Irish Lions – ANZ Stadium
Jamie Roberts scored a famous try against Australia in 2013 (David Davies/PA)

Roberts left Bath to join Stormers in Cape Town in 2020 before heading Down Under where he finished his career with the New South Wales Warratahs.

Roberts wrote: “Representing my country was always a childhood dream. I’m fortunate it became reality. It meant the world to me and forever will.

“I’ll remember fondly reaching the pinnacle of representative rugby and touring twice with the British & Irish Lions. The joy and despair I experienced on both tours amounted to nothing short of experiences of a lifetime.”

Roberts said he intended to stay within rugby, initially by joining the ranks of broadcast media.

He added: “Above all, the game has provided a sense of belonging, friendship and healthy competition.

“There’s no doubt I’ll stay with the sport past retirement. Whilst I figure everything out, that’ll be predominantly in a broadcasting capacity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier