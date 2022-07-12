Donald Trump ‘attempted to contact US Capitol riots witness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Donald Trump ‘attempted to contact US Capitol riots witness’

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 9.11pm Updated: July 12 2022, 9.36pm
Vice Chair Liz Cheney (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
The vice chair of the House January 6 committee said Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was talking to the panel investigating the attack on the US Capitol in Washington DC.

Rep Liz Cheney said that person declined to answer or respond to Mr Trump’s call. Instead the person alerted their lawyer who contacted the committee.

The committee has notified the Justice Department.

Election 2022 Nevada
Former president Donald Trump (John Locher/AP)

“We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Ms Cheney said.

The disclosure by Ms Cheney is not the first time the panel has raised concerns about witnesses being contacted by Mr Trump’s team in ways that could reflect or at least create the appearance of inappropriate influence.

It divulged examples last week of other times witnesses have received outreach from Trump allies, some suggesting he was aware they were talking to the committee, ahead of testimony before the panel.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hearing on Tuesday was the seventh for the January 6 committee. Over the past month, the panel has created a narrative of a defeated Trump “detached from reality”, clinging to false claims of voter fraud and working feverishly to reverse his election defeat.

It all culminated with the attack on the Capitol, the committee says.

Tuesday’s session revealed details of an “unhinged” late night meeting at the White House with Donald Trump’s outside lawyers suggesting the military seize state voting machines in a last-ditch effort to pursue his false claims of voter fraud before the defeated president summoned a mob to the US Capitol.

The committee investigating last year’s attack at the Capitol is working to show how far-right extremists answered Mr Trump’s call to come for a big rally in Washington.

As dozens of lawsuits and his claims of voter fraud fizzled, Mr Trump met late into the night of December 18 with attorneys at the White House before tweeting the rally invitation — “Be there, will be wild.”

Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups are now facing rare sedition charges over the siege.

“This tweet served as a call to action – and in some cases a call to arms.” said one panel member, Rep Stephanie Murphy.

The panel featured new video testimony from Pat Cipollone, Mr Trump’s former White House counsel, recalling the explosive meeting at the White House when Mr Trump’s outside legal team brought a draft executive order to seize states’ voting machines — a “terrible idea,” he said.

“That’s not how we do things in the United States,” Mr Cipollone testified.

Another aide called the meeting “unhinged.”

Mr Cipollone and other White House officials scrambled to intervene in the late-night meeting Mr Trump was having with attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, retired national security aide Michael Flynn and the head of the online retail company Overstock. It erupted in shouting and screaming, another aide testified.

“Where is the evidence?” Mr Cipollone demanded of the false claims of voter fraud.

“What they were proposing, I thought, was nuts,” testified another White House official, Eric Herschmann.

The panel also showed graphic and violent text messages and played videos of right-wing figures, including Alex Jones, and others laying out that January 6 would be the day they fight for the president.

In vulgar and often racist language the messages beaming across the far-right forums planned for the big day that they said Mr Trump was asking for in Washington. It would be a “red wedding,” said one, a reference to mass killing. “Bring handcuffs.”

