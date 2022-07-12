Record-breaking £191m EuroMillions jackpot rolls over to Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Record-breaking £191m EuroMillions jackpot rolls over to Friday

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 10.18pm
No-one won the EuroMillions jackpot on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Lottery players have another chance of scooping the biggest EuroMillions prize of all time after no-one won the jackpot on Tuesday.

The £191 million prize will roll over to Friday’s draw and is at its cap, meaning any money which would have been added to the jackpot will now boost prizes in the next winning prize tier.

No-one in any of the countries which play in the EuroMillions matched all seven numbers on Tuesday, which would have made them instantly richer than Adele (worth £150 million).

The winning numbers were 14, 18, 24, 25, 50, while the Lucky Stars were 06 and 11.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Friday will be massive, with a jaw-dropping estimated EuroMillions jackpot of £191 million up for grabs.

“Here’s hoping that we’ll be celebrating our biggest-ever UK winner. Think of all the good that a win of this size could do. Players should get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning in this amazing draw.”

If a lucky UK ticket-holder manages to secure the top prize, they would be able to purchase a townhouse in London’s Mayfair, complete with steam-room and plunge pool, cinema room and fully-equipped chef’s kitchen – which is valued at £55 million on Zoopla – three times’ over with money to spare.

Their winnings would also outstrip that of Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, who bagged a record-breaking £184 million EuroMillions jackpot less than two months ago.

It would also mean that the UK would become the luckiest EuroMillions nation, beating France’s 117 wins to date since the draw began in February 2004.

There have already been three UK EuroMillions’ jackpot winners this year.

