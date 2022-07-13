Woman and child killed as boat capsizes in New York City’s Hudson River

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman and child killed as boat capsizes in New York City’s Hudson River

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 7.15am
Ferry personnel rescuing people after a boat capsized in the Hudson River (NY Waterway/AP)
A woman and seven-year-old boy were killed when a chartered boat capsized in the Hudson River, sending all 12 people on board into the water, New York City officials said.

Nearby ferries rushed to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the river.

Three people were critically injured, including the captain.

Victims became trapped beneath the boat when it flipped at around 2.45pm off Manhattan near Pier 86, which is in front of the docked aircraft carrier USS Intrepid, a popular tourist destination, authorities said.

The cause is under investigation, said Inspector Anthony Russo, commanding officer of the New York Police Department’s Harbour Unit, at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The boat had been chartered by a group of family and friends.

Twelve people were thrown into the Hudson
Twelve people were thrown into the Hudson (NY Waterway/AP)

Its owner was following behind on a personal watercraft, authorities said.

Investigators planned to look at the water conditions and the boat’s capacity to determine what went wrong on the river, where boat wakes and currents pose constant challenges.

“There’s a lot of commercial and recreational traffic during the day here. We also have a lot of people on jet skis, kayaks,” Mr Russo said.

“The Hudson River is always a dangerous place to operate,” he added.

The names of the 50-year-old woman and the boy who died were not released.

“Our hearts go out to a group of people who were just using the water in our city,” mayor Eric Adams said at the news conference.

“This is a devastating moment for them and those who were part of the families that were there.”

