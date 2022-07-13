Gunfight against kidnappers with sniper rifle and grenades injures four officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Gunfight against kidnappers with sniper rifle and grenades injures four officers

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 7.22am
Police drive away after confrontations with what they claim were groups of criminals that left several in their ranks wounded, and more than a dozen persons detained, in Tupilejo, on the outskirts of Mexico City (Marco Ugarte/AP)
Police drive away after confrontations with what they claim were groups of criminals that left several in their ranks wounded, and more than a dozen persons detained, in Tupilejo, on the outskirts of Mexico City (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Mexico City police engaged in a shootout with more than a dozen gunmen armed with a .50 caliber sniper rifle, grenades and a machine gun, authorities said.

City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said four officers were hurt, one seriously, on Tuesday.

He said a total of 150 officers, soldiers and three helicopters participated in the operation, which came after local residents reported armed men holding kidnapped people captive in the area.

Mr Garcia Harfuch said 14 suspects had been detained and that officers freed two kidnap victims who were apparently being held against their will.

National Guardsmen guard the place where a battle took place
National Guardsmen guard the place where a battle took place (Marco Ugarte/AP)

He said “a considerable amount of drugs” were also found near an abandoned restaurant the gang had apparently been using as a safe house.

The shootout took place in Topilejo, a town on the city’s rural, southern edge.

The pine-covered mountains on the city’s southern rim have long been used by kidnap gangs and other criminals for hideouts.

The gunmen opened fire on police as they drove past the safe house on a motorway leading to the nearby city of Cuernavaca, the police chief said.

Bullet holes in the building where the fight happened
The cartel kidnappers are said to have been armed with a sniper rifle and grenades (AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte)

He said the gunmen apparently worked for the Sinaloa cartel, Mexico’s most economically powerful gang, and that the kidnappings were not carried out for ransom.

Mr Garcia Harfuch is no stranger to the fact major drug gangs operate in Mexico City.

In 2020, some two dozen gunmen ambushed his armoured vehicle before dawn on one of the capital’s main boulevards.

The attack left him with three bullet wounds and his two bodyguards and a bystander dead.

The police chief blamed the Jalisco New Generation Cartel for the attack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier