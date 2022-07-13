Increase in hospital beds ‘may ease NHS pressures’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Increase in hospital beds ‘may ease NHS pressures’

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 11.07am
The NHS in England will need almost 40,000 more hospital beds by the end of the decade to return to pre-pandemic levels of hospital care, according to new estimates.

The Health Foundation said that over the past 30 years, hospital bed capacity in England has more than halved.

This has left the NHS with one of the lowest rates of hospital beds per person among comparable countries.

New analysis by the health think tank looks forward to the next decade, when the population is expected to be older and have a higher level of need due to more complex illnesses.

For the NHS to deliver pre-pandemic rates of care, a “substantial increase” in the number of hospital beds is needed, it said.

The analysis concluded that the service will need an additional 23,000 to 39,000 beds by 2030/31 to deliver 2018/19 rates of care.

“Even with this scale of increase, the NHS in England would be at or below the average number of hospital beds per person relative to current levels in other OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries,” the Health Foundation said.

The issue has also been raised by the NHS.

Speaking at the NHS ConfedExpo conference in June, NHS England boss Amanda Pritchard raised concerns about a reduction in the number of hospital beds, saying: “We have passed the point at which that efficiency actually becomes inefficient.”

Anita Charlesworth, director of research and the Real Centre at the Health Foundation, said: “Our projections show meeting the future demand for hospital care could require a far larger increase in bed supply than we would expect under the Government’s current hospital plan, and significant additional funding for the DHSC (Department of Health and Social Care) capital budget.

“At the moment, there is no national assessment of the amount of capacity the NHS needs.

“Hospitals are full and long waits for ambulances and A&E are a reflection of the pressures on hospital capacity.

“How quickly patients can safely be discharged plays a major role in the number of extra beds the NHS will need.

“The pressures hospitals face are linked to a lack of capacity in social and community care, making it hard to discharge patients.

“Policymakers need to look at capacity in the round, inside and outside of hospital, and set out a realistic plan for how the NHS will meet rising demand over the long-term.

“But whatever choices are made to meet rising demand, doing nothing isn’t an option.”

