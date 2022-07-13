Playing The Open at St Andrews a ‘dream come true’ for Robert MacIntyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Playing The Open at St Andrews a ‘dream come true’ for Robert MacIntyre

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 11.28am
Robert MacIntyre is looking forward to competing in the Open for the first time in Scotland (Richard Sellers/PA)
Robert MacIntyre is looking forward to competing in the Open for the first time in Scotland (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre admits he got goosebumps arriving in St Andrews ahead of this week’s Open.

The 25-year-old has played in the last two editions of the championship but to feature in one at the home of golf is a dream come true.

“When I was driving in on Sunday, that’s the first time I’ve ever had goosebumps coming to St Andrews,” said MacIntyre, who hails from Oban.

MacIntyre has high hopes for his week at St Andrews
Robert MacIntyre has high hopes for his week at St Andrews (David Davies/PA)

“I always drove into town, and it’s like, ‘oh, we’re in St Andrews’ – but when I came in from above the town I actually had goosebumps. I was like, ‘wow, this is just different’.

“If I was ever to play just one Open Championship, it would have been here. It’s the biggest golf tournament that you can play in.”

Despite his obvious excitement, MacIntyre is not at St Andrews this week simply for the experience.

The left-hander finished in a tie for sixth on his Open debut at Portrush in 2019 and was joint-eighth at St George’s last year.

He was a winner on what is now the DP World Tour in 2020 and, although currently ranked 105 in the world, he has previously been as high as 42.

“It’s a dream come true for me, but I’ve got to try to compete and win a golf tournament,” he said.

“Of course I’m probably going to be a wee bit more anxious, a wee bit more nervous at the start but once I get into it and after I play the first couple of holes, I’m playing golf.

“If I play well, I don’t see why I can’t do something in this golf tournament. I know how to play links golf.”

MacIntyre has had a frustrating year with just one top-10 finish and he has missed the cut in three of his last four events, including last week’s Scottish Open.

He said: “I’ve been on a pretty steep rise since I turned pro. If this is my slump in my career, then I’ve done all right.

“When it all clicks in and I start getting momentum going, I’ll be back to myself.

“I’ve got more shots in the bag this year than I did last year and there’s still a lot of the season to go.

“Golf’s a funny game, and it’s not been kind to me just now, but it will be.”

