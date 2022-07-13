Queen appears on screen for virtual audiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen appears on screen for virtual audiences

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 2.09pm
The Queen at Windsor Castle during a virtual audience to receive Thandazile Mbuyisa, High Commissioner for the Kingdom of Eswatini (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen has held two virtual audiences at Windsor Castle – the day after presenting the George Cross to the NHS.

The 96-year-old monarch continued her run of official engagements by welcoming the High Commissioners of Guyana and Eswatini by video-link.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen appears on a screen during a virtual audience with Thandazile Mbuyisa, High Commissioner for the Kingdom of Eswatini (Yui Mok/PA)

The diplomats – High Commissioner of Eswatini Thandazile Mbuyisa and High Commissioner of Guyana Dr Rajendra Singh – presented their credentials separately at Buckingham Palace.

From the Oak Room in her Berkshire castle, the monarch, wearing a summery blue and yellow floral dress, chatted to her guests on screen as she sat at her desk.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
Dr Rajendra Singh, High Commissioner of Guyana, and his wife, Shakuntala Singh, attend a virtual audience with the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

On Tuesday, the Queen praised the “amazing” Covid-19 vaccine rollout as she celebrated the achievements of the NHS across the decades by awarding the institution the George Cross.

The head of state was joined by the Prince of Wales for a small ceremony where health leaders from the four home nations were each awarded the medal.

Audience at Windsor Castle
The Queen presents the George Cross to NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard and matron May Parsons (Aaron Chown/PA)

They also met frontline workers from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, including May Parsons, the matron who gave the world’s first Covid-19 vaccination outside clinical trials to Maggie Keenan on December 8 2020.

The Queen was on fine form and, when told about Ms Parsons’ historic first, she made her guests laugh with the quip: “You’re still alive?”

