Sir Lindsay Hoyle named as Rugby Football League president for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sir Lindsay Hoyle named as Rugby Football League president for 2023

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 2.25pm
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been announced as the new president of the Rugby Football League (House of Commons)
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been announced as the new president of the Rugby Football League (House of Commons)

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons and MP for Chorley, has been named as the new president of the Rugby Football League for 2023.

Hoyle, who will begin his term after the next Council meeting on December 22, will replace Clare Balding, who has held the honorary position since July 2020.

Hoyle said: “I have been a rugby league fan all my life – I think it’s an absolutely fantastic sport – so it is a real honour to be asked to be RFL president.

“Since my father introduced me to the game, I have loved the fast pace, high collision nature of rugby league, but also its vital role in bringing communities together and developing upcoming talent.”

The news comes on a busy day for Hoyle, who spent Wednesday lunchtime kicking two MPs out of the House of Commons during a rowdy start to Prime Minister’s Questions.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “I’m personally thrilled that Sir Lindsay has accepted the invitation to serve as the RFL president for 2023, and delighted that the Rugby League Council shares that enthusiasm.

“He has been a passionate advocate for rugby league for many years, more than ever since his election as Speaker, and combines that passion with great knowledge of all aspects of the sport.

“Clare Balding will be a tough act to follow, and I know she is relishing the Rugby League World Cup this autumn – so we are thrilled that in Sir Lindsay, we have such a worthy successor.

“We’re really looking forward to working even more closely with him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier