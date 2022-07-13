Mullet over? Cameron Smith unlikely to make the cut with a win at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mullet over? Cameron Smith unlikely to make the cut with a win at St Andrews

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 2.54pm
Cameron Smith’s mullet could be set to stay (Richard Sellers/PA)

Australia’s Cameron Smith claims not even winning the Open at St Andrews this week would tempt him to cut off his now trademark ‘mullet’.

The world number six grew his distinctive hairstyle for a joke ahead of last year’s Olympics but with the intention of having it cut short should he land one of the game’s top prizes.

Yet, after enjoying the attention it has brought him – and securing some eye-catching results while sporting the look – the mullet could be set to stay.

Cameron Smith was quizzed about his hairstyle at a press conference at St Andrews (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I’ve always said that if I won a tournament or did something good, I would cut it off,” said Smith, whose fine start to 2022 included winning the Players Championship and finishing tied third at the Masters.

“But I’ve done that a couple times this year and it’s still on there, so I’d like to say I would cut it off but it’s probably not going to happen.

“I feel like it’s almost a part of me now. People recognise the hair and it makes a few people laugh. It’s good.”

Former Australia rugby league captain Cameron Smith was an idol for his namesake (Martin Rickett/PA)

Smith has emerged as one of the leading figures in world golf but, in sporting terms, he still considers himself the second-most famous Cameron Smith in Australia after his now-retired rugby league namesake.

“I grew up idolising Cam Smith so it’s hard to say I would consider myself more famous,” said the 28-year-old Queenslander.

“He’s a legend of the game. I’ve looked up to him since I was 10 or 11 years old.”

