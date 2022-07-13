Bereaved criticise axing of free testing as UK Covid death toll passes 200,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Bereaved criticise axing of free testing as UK Covid death toll passes 200,000

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 3.45pm Updated: July 13 2022, 5.51pm
A volunteer from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign group paints a heart on the National Covid Memorial Wall in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
A volunteer from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign group paints a heart on the National Covid Memorial Wall in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

A man who lost his grandmother to coronavirus has said free testing and other measures should never have been axed, as he reflected on the “absolutely heart-rending and tragic” milestone of 200,000 deaths of people with the virus in the UK.

Amos Waldman, a member of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, said he feels grief, upset and anger at the UK death toll and that the public inquiry into the pandemic must start “as soon as possible”.

It is “just absolutely shocking to see that the same mistakes really have been repeated throughout, and so far the Government is completely unable to learn any lessons”, he said.

A total of 200,247 people in the UK have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Sheila Lamb
Sheila Lamb (Bonita Waldman/PA)

One of these is Mr Waldman’s grandmother, Sheila Lamb, 94, who moved into a care home in March 2020, and died with coronavirus just weeks later on April 2.

Mr Waldman, 42, from Stockport, near Manchester, said it is “difficult to put into words how traumatic it was”, and said the current high prevalence of cases is causing bereaved families like his to “relive some of that trauma”.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s absolutely heart-rending and tragic that we’re in this position.

“Initially, Patrick Vallance described in a select committee what a good result would be – 20,000 deaths.

“So, it’s just mind-blowing that we’ve exceeded that so much. And it is possible with relatively simple measures to keep transmission low.”

Mr Waldman, who has an immune condition, described removing masks in hospitals as “appalling” and criticised the decision to end free testing.

He said: “That should never have stopped for people. It’s just wholly wrong for marginalized people who don’t have the means to pay – especially at the moment with a cost-of-living crisis – to pay large amounts for tests.

Amos Waldman
Amos Waldman (Alexandra Waldman/PA)

“It’s just not encouraging people to test, and people aren’t isolating, there’s pressure from employers to go into work (when Covid positive), which just shouldn’t be happening, and returning far too early.

“It’s horrendous, at the moment.”

He said the Government should be producing messaging on mask-wearing in busy, enclosed spaces and meeting up outdoors.

It is “disheartening” that the Conservative leadership candidates do not appear to be prioritising coronavirus in their bids for power, he said.

He added: “But I’m hoping that something is done, because this isn’t sustainable to do what we’re doing at the moment.

“This isn’t living with Covid, it’s just ignoring it and getting more and more mortality and morbidity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]