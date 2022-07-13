Gallstones-battling Peter Wright ‘trying not to eat crumpets caked in butter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gallstones-battling Peter Wright ‘trying not to eat crumpets caked in butter’

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 4.40pm
Peter Wright has been suffering with gallstones in recent weeks (John Walton/PA)
World number one Peter Wright believes only a flare up of his gallstones will stop him from retaining the World Matchplay title in Blackpool.

The 2021 champion begins the defence of his crown at the Winter Gardens against Madars Razma on Saturday, but has been struggling with his health in recent weeks.

Wright, 52, is on the waiting list to have his gallbladder removed and is wary that his condition could affect him at any time.

“It could flare up at any moment, I am just trying not to eat crumpets caked in butter,” he said.

“I’m just waiting on a date to go in for an op, they will ring up when they’ve got space with a surgeon.

“The docs want to take my gallbladder out with keyhole surgery. It will probably be around three months time.

“I’ve just said not during the Matchplay or when I’m in Australia and New Zealand for the World Series. I’ve given them some dates but if it comes down to missing a tournament, I’ll have to accept it.”

Wright won the World Championship at the beginning of the year but admits his form since then has been “terrible” and has been affected by a number of external factors, including his ill-health.

“At the UK Open I felt like I was going to win that tournament, I felt great,” he added.

“I was playing Joe Cullen and I went into the practice area about three hours before my match and I didn’t get up to throw a dart.

“I was going to pull out but I didn’t throw a dart until 15 minutes before I went on stage. I was in pain and I was going to pull out. It’s not nice, it’s happened before in the Players Championship when I had no sleep for about a week.

“Obviously my form has been terrible this year. I’ve had other stuff on my mind, we’ve had family stuff to deal with.

Peter Wright admits his form has been
“All that is sort of settled so we know what we are doing now. My head is in a good space and that’s all that counts. I believe I can go and do it again, only better this time.

“The other players will have to go back on the practice board if they want to win this one. I’m going to go and win it again.

“I’ve been to the final and I’ve won it. I know what it takes to win it. My head’s right and if your head’s right, it’s difficult to stop someone if they’re feeling confident.”

While Wright should have little problems getting past Razma, there is a mouth-watering first-round tie for Michael Van Gerwen, who has been paired with two-time former world champion Adrian Lewis.

Gary Anderson, Matchplay champion in 2018, also has a tough tie as he meets Daryl Gurney.

