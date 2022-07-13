Jonas Vingegaard takes yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar feels the pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Jonas Vingegaard takes yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar feels the pressure

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 5.06pm
Jonas Vingegaard took a superb stage win to move into the yellow jersey (Daniel Cole/AP)
Jonas Vingegaard took a superb stage win to move into the yellow jersey (Daniel Cole/AP)

The 109th Tour de France came alive on an epic day in the Alps as Tadej Pogacar cracked and Jonas Vingegaard rode his way into the yellow jersey.

Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma squad worked to isolate and weaken Pogacar on a punishing 11th stage from Albertville that took in the climbs of the Telegraphe and Galibier before a summit finish on the Col du Granon, and they got their rewards as Pogacar lost almost three minutes.

The Slovenian had looked supreme up to this point in the race, threatening to make a third straight title a procession, and could be seen smiling and gesturing for the cameras as they approached the foot of the Granon, having seemingly dealt with the worst rivals could throw at him on the Galibier.

France Cycling Tour de France
Pogacar cracked on the final climb of the day to lose almost three minutes (Thibault Camus/AP)

But less than 10 kilometres later it had all changed – with Pogacar left fighting his way up the double-digit gradients in agony as others rode away.

Vingegaard took second to Pogacar in last year’s Tour, having been thrust into a leadership role after team-mate Primoz Roglic crashed out.

The Dane came to this year’s race as a protected rider before another crash for Roglic elevated him to Jumbo-Visma’s ‘Plan A’, and the 25-year-old is certainly riding like a man worthy of the role.

“I think it’s really incredible,” he said. “It’s hard for me to put words on this. This is what I dreamt of always. A stage in the Tour and now the yellow jersey.

“We made a plan from the start of the day and I guess you could see what the plan was. We made it a super hard race.”

This was only the second time the Granon had appeared in the Tour, though its place in the race’s history was assured as this was where Greg LeMond took yellow from Frenchman Bernard Hinault in 1986 – the five-time winner never wore it again.

This stage too will take its place in the annals as Jumbo-Visma executed a tactical masterclass and Pogacar fell apart in a way not previously seen in the brief but brilliant career of the 23-year-old.

The fireworks were lit early with Roglic serving as the bait – launching attacks on the Telegraphe to test Pogacar’s Covid-hit UAE Team Emirates squad.

By the foot of the Galibier, Pogacar was left isolated alongside Vingegaard and Roglic with only Thomas able to keep up from the main group of favourites. The Jumbo-Visma pair took it in turns to launch attacks, forcing Pogacar to respond while Thomas rode tempo to keep himself in touch.

Things regrouped on the long descent off the back of the Galibier and it appeared normal service had been resumed as Rafal Majka paced Pogacar up the early inclines. But when Vingegaard attacked once again Pogacar had no answer as one by one rivals rode away.

Nairo Quintana took second on the day, but Romain Bardet was the other big winner as his third place moved him up to second overall, two minutes 16 seconds down.

Thomas came in fourth on the stage and now sits fourth overall, four seconds behind Pogacar with a deficit of two minutes and 26 to yellow.

Thursday will see the peloton head back over the Galibier before tackling the Col de la Croix de Fer and a finish on Alpe d’Huez, where it will be seen whether or not this was one bad day for Pogacar or a sign of things to come.

“I got attacked by Jumbo-Visma, they played it well today,” he said. “Tactically they did a really good job. In the last climb, it was difficult. But we will see tomorrow, I want revenge. Le Tour is not over.”

