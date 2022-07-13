Delays on the railways could be caused by solar storms, say scientists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Delays on the railways could be caused by solar storms, say scientists

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 7.38pm
Solar storms could potentially change railway signals from red to green, scientists say (Chris Radbourn/PA)
UK scientists have claimed some train delays could be caused by “space weather” after they found solar storms have caused malfunctions in railway signalling systems.

Research from Lancaster University will be presented this week claiming solar activity can cause electrical currents flowing on Earth to interfere with signals, turning them from green to red even if there are no trains nearby.

Signals operate like traffic lights and detect whether a train is currently standing on a particular section of the line, in order to stop any potential collisions.

Even moderate solar storms can offset the balance of electrical currents which control train signals, the researchers said, but stronger solar storms cause more signals to malfunction, which in turn can increase the amount of time a train can be delayed.

Cameron Patterson, a PhD student at Lancaster University and one of the scientists investigating the phenomenon, said: “Most of us have at one point heard the dreaded words, ‘your train is delayed due to a signalling failure’, and while we usually connect these faults to rain, snow and leaves on the line, you may not have considered that the sun can also cause railway signals to malfunction.”

The team of scientists investigated the impact of space weather on the South-North line from Preston to Lancaster and a West-East line from Glasgow to Edinburgh.

Mr Patterson added that his next project is to look at how strong a solar storm would be needed to change a red signal, when a train is on the line, back to green to indicate that the line is clear, which he described as “a far more hazardous scenario potentially leading to crashes”.

