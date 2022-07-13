Depression in years before a stroke may be a sign it is about to occur – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Depression in years before a stroke may be a sign it is about to occur – study

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 9.03pm
Depression in years before a stroke may be a sign it is about to occur – study (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Depression in years before a stroke may be a sign it is about to occur – study (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Some people who have a stroke may have increased symptoms of depression in the years leading up to it, new research suggests.

Scientists say their findings indicate slight increases in depressive symptoms might be a signal that a stroke is about to occur.

While depression is a common problem for people who have already had a stroke, the study suggests it is not only a post-stroke issue, but also a pre-stroke phenomenon.

Study author Maria Blochl, of the University of Munster in Germany, said: “Depression is among the most pressing problems in people who have had a stroke and it is so common it is referred to as post-stroke depression. “But our study found depressive symptoms not only markedly increase after stroke, it found people already had developed some depressive symptoms before the stroke even occurred.”

Researchers looked at 10,797 adults with an average age of 65 and without a history of stroke at the start of the study.

They were followed for up to 12 years, and during that time, 425 people had a stroke.

They were matched with 4,249 people who did not have a stroke.

Every two years people were asked if they experienced symptoms of depression in the past week, including feeling depressed, feeling lonely, feeling sad,  feeling that everything was an effort, and restless sleep.

The more symptoms they had, the higher their score.

The study found that six years before the time of the stroke, those who later had a stroke and those who did not, had similar scores.

However, about two years before the stroke, scores of people who had a stroke started increasing.

After a stroke, depressive symptoms increased and stayed high for a decade years after the stroke.

In contrast, the scores of people who did not have a stroke remained roughly the same throughout the study.

According to the study, at the assessment before the stroke, 29% of people who were about to have a stroke met the criteria for having probable depression, compared to 24% of those who did not have a stroke.

But at the time of the stroke, 34% of the people met the criteria for having probable depression, compared to 24% of those who did not have a stroke.

Ms Blochl said:  “This suggests that increasing symptoms of depression before stroke are mostly subtle changes and may not always be clinically detectable.

“But even slight increases in depressive symptoms, especially mood and fatigue-related symptoms, may be a signal a stroke that is about to occur.”

She added: “Whether these pre-stroke changes can be used to predict who will have a stroke is unclear.

“Exactly why depressive symptoms occur pre-stroke needs to be investigated in future research.

“Also, the study underscores why doctors need to monitor for symptoms of depression long term in people who have had strokes.”

The findings are published in the Neurology journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier