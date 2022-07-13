‘Women more likely than men to worry about life post-Covid’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Women more likely than men to worry about life post-Covid’

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 12.04am
A ‘stark’ worry gap has emerged since the coronavirus pandemic, with women twice as likely as men to be extremely worried about their lives, research suggests (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
A ‘stark’ worry gap has emerged since the coronavirus pandemic, with women twice as likely as men to be extremely worried about their lives, research suggests (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

A “stark” worry gap has emerged since the coronavirus pandemic, with women twice as likely as men to be extremely worried about their lives, research suggests.

Women are now disproportionately bearing the burden of increased worries about parents, children, education and work-life balance, the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) said.

Almost a fifth of women reported they were extremely worried about most areas of their life they were asked about in January 2022, compared with 9% of men.

There was little difference in levels of worry between men and women when they were questioned in 2018 and 2019, before the pandemic swept through Britain.

The findings are published in NatCen’s annual Society Watch report, which in 2022 examined the social legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Researchers studied data collected via the NatCen Panel, a nationally representative sample of adults across Britain comprising 2,199 people in January 2018, 2,048 people in January 2019 and 1,122 people in January 2022.

Overall levels of worry have remained broadly stable over the three years, but this conceals a “previously unseen” gap between women and men.

This appears to be greatest with regard to the health and wellbeing of respondents’ families.

Almost three times more mothers (23%) than fathers (8%) reported being extremely worried about their lives.

More than half of women were extremely worried about the health and wellbeing of their parents (52%) and children (53%) compared with 32% and 34% of men respectively.

Twice as many women were experiencing “intergenerational worries” about their children and parents than men – 43% versus 21%.

And 31% of women were extremely worried about their work-life balance, compared with 20% of men.

Josefien Breedvelt, NatCen director of analysis and co-author of the research, said: “While overall levels of worry appear to be the same in 2022 as they were pre-pandemic, this conceals a stark ‘worry gap’ that has opened up between women and men.

“The pandemic increased the burden on many women who often had to deal with additional caring pressures, while many female-dominated sectors, from care work to the service industry, were particularly badly hit.

“Women may still be experiencing a greater impact from the ongoing legacy and stress that the pandemic brought about.

“If ongoing challenges from the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis fall disproportionately on women, we may see an even greater divergence in levels of worry between men and women in Britain.”

A government spokesperson said: “We recognise the pandemic, along with the rising cost of living, has had a significant impact on people’s mental health, and we are working to ensure that there are appropriate services in place to treat those that need it.

“We are transforming mental health services, which will see over £2.3 billion of additional funding a year by 2024 – and we have already made considerable progress, with mental health support teams for pupils now covering 26% of the country a year earlier than planned, and 24/7 crisis lines established in all parts of the country.

“We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, which is why we have acted to protect the eight million most vulnerable British families through at least £1,200 of direct payments this year, with additional support for pensioners and those claiming disability benefits.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier