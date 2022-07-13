Brentwood Cathedral given listed status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Brentwood Cathedral given listed status

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 12.04am
Brentwood Cathedral in Essex has been listed at Grade II* (Historic England Archive/ PA)
Brentwood Cathedral in Essex has been listed at Grade II* (Historic England Archive/ PA)

The first classical cathedral to be built in England since St Paul’s in London has been granted listed status.

The rebuilt Brentwood Cathedral in Essex was inspired by the designs of Sir Christopher Wren and was opened in 1991.

It has been listed at Grade II* by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.

Work on St Paul’s Cathedral was carried out until 1710.

Brentwood Cathedral in Essex has been listed at Grade II*. (Historic England Archive/ PA)
The first Roman Catholic church on the site of Brentwood Cathedral opened in 1837 (Historic England Archive/ PA)

Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “It is fantastic that the magnificent Brentwood Cathedral has been listed at Grade II*.

“The first classical cathedral built in the country since St Paul’s, its stunning design deserves this recognition and the listing will help to preserve the cathedral for generations to come.”

An earlier Gothic church, built on the site in Brentwood in 1861, had been listed as Grade II in 1999.

The rebuilt cathedral consists of a surviving section of this Gothic church and a dominant classical addition, built to the designs of architect Quinlan Terry.

The first Roman Catholic church on the site opened in 1837 but was soon outgrown by an expanding congregation, with a second church built in 1861.

In 1917, the church was made the cathedral of the newly-created diocese of Brentwood and was refurbished to reflect its new status.

Brentwood Cathedral was opened in 1991. (Historic England Archive/ PA)
The rebuilt Brentwood Cathedral was opened in 1991 (Historic England Archive/ PA)

In 1974, a new addition enabled the cathedral to seat 1,000 people.

In the late 1980s, a major anonymous donation allowed for the possibility of rebuilding the cathedral.

The Right Reverend Thomas McMahon – then 6th Bishop of Brentwood – commissioned designs from architect Mr Terry.

His classical designs took inspiration from the early Italian Renaissance fused with the English Baroque of Sir Christopher Wren.

Mr Terry said he was “delighted” that the cathedral, which had previously been refused planning permission, only gaining it following an appeal, had been listed.

The Right Reverend Thomas McMahon, now Bishop Emeritus of Brentwood, said his decision to choose a classical design for Brentwood Cathedral was “influenced by a number of reasons”, adding he was a “great admirer of the Christopher Wren churches in London”.

Matthew Cooper, Historic England senior listing adviser, said: “This beautifully designed building gives a sense of serenity and calm that we can all appreciate in these challenging times.

“The cathedral’s classical design, unusual in modern churches, is testament to the architectural skill and vision.

“It is a remarkable achievement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier