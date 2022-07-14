What the papers say – July 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – July 14

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 2.00am
What the papers say – July 14 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – July 14 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The surprising rise of Penny Mordaunt leads many of the papers on Thursday.

The Times, The Independent, the Daily Express and i all report Ms Mordaunt has surged into contention in the race to succeed Boris Johnson following the first round of voting by Tory MPs.

The Daily Telegraph and Metro also lead with Ms Mordaunt seizing momentum in the leadership contest after receiving 67 votes.

The Sun says she received the second-most votes behind Rishi Sunak, with the field of contenders narrowing to six.

The Guardian reports Ms Mordaunt’s success has put pressure on Liz Truss, while the Daily Mail says the Foreign Secretary has urged the Tory right to unite behind her.

Britons are using washing-up liquid as shampoo amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Daily Mirror.

And the Daily Star says dogs make the best wingmen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier