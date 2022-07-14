Great Ormond Street Hospital bosses agree settlement after boy left disabled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Great Ormond Street Hospital bosses agree settlement after boy left disabled

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 1.27pm
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

A relative of a boy left disabled following treatment at one of the world’s most famous children’s hospitals has reached agreement after taking legal action, a judge has been told.

Deputy High Court Judge Dexter Dias on Thursday approved a settlement, which includes payment of a lump sum of nearly £7 million, after the relative sued the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust on the boy’s behalf.

Judge Dias was told, at a High Court hearing in London, how the boy, who is now in his early teens, suffered a “catastrophic” injury while receiving treatment about a decade ago.

He said the boy could not be identified in media reports of the case.

The judge heard that the youngster, a keen football fan and Manchester City supporter, had been left significantly disabled and was wheelchair dependent.
Alexander Hutton QC, who represented the hospital trust, said staff and bosses were “very, very sorry” that the boy had suffered “life-changing” injuries while in the trust’s care.

William Latimer-Sayer QC, who represented the boy and his relative, told the judge that such cases were “rarely” brought against Great Ormond Street.

“It is a world-renowned institution,” he said.

“It is quite unusual to be bringing a case like this.”

