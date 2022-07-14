Villages battle wildfires in Portugal as Europe swelters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Villages battle wildfires in Portugal as Europe swelters

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 1.30pm
A forest fire reaches olive trees in the village of Colmeias, near Leiria, central Portugal (Armando Franca/AP)
More than 3,000 firefighters are battling alongside ordinary Portuguese citizens desperate to save their homes from several wildfires that have raged across the European country, fanned by extreme temperatures and drought conditions linked to climate change.

The central part of the country has been particularly hard hit by a spate of blazes this week.

In the village of Bemposta, residents used garden hoses to spray down their lawns and the roofs of their houses in the hope that they could save them from the raging wall of red flames that approached through the wooded hills late on Wednesday.

“It began spreading towards that way (the right), the wind was blowing that way towards the mountain,” said 88-year-old Antonio Carmo Pereira, while pointing to the flames on the outskirts of his village.

A forest fire closes on a house in the village of Bemposta, near Ansiao, central Portugal
“I could see the view, but in a few minutes I couldn’t see anything, just smoke.

“(It’s) dangerous, yes. It’s surrounding all the houses.

“I am afraid, but where can I go? Jump into a water tank? Let me stay here and look.”

More than 800 firefighters still fought on in the Leiria district, where Bemposta is located, on Thursday morning.

Temperatures in the interior of the Atlantic country were forecast to hit 44C (111F) during the day as the mass of hot and dry air blown up from Africa continues to linger over the western edge of the Iberian Peninsula.

In June, 96% of Portugal was classified as being in either “extreme” or “severe” drought.

The hot air and parched ground, combined with winds, has created the perfect cocktail of severe fires.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday that with temperatures expected to remain unusually high for the coming days his government plans to extend a state of alert for wildfires until Sunday.

A firefighter washes his eyes with water in the village of Colmeias, near Leiria, central Portugal
The week-long alert was originally declared to run until Friday.

The government has temporarily barred public access to forests deemed to be at special risk, banned the use of farm machinery and outlawed fireworks.

Mr Costa said that firefighters had to respond to 200 different blazes on Wednesday and pleaded for his fellow citizens to take extra care when in the countryside.

“More than ever, we are the ones who must be extremely careful,” Mr Costa said. “From a small act of carelessness a great tragedy can be born.”

About 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres) have been scorched this week in Portugal, according to the Civil Protection Agency.

About 865 people had been forced to evacuated their homes over the past week, although many had returned by Thursday.

More than 30 homes and other types of buildings had been damaged.

Civil Protection commander Andre Fernandes said that 160 people, including at least 70 firefighters, have been injured so far, but that there are no confirmed fatalities from the fires.

An elderly man uses a garden hose to water the outside of a house as a forest fire smoke darkens the sky in the village of Bemposta, near Ansiao, central Portugal
Four people, including two firefighters, were seriously injured.

Portugal has improved its fire safety since wildfires killed more than 100 people.

The European Union has urged member states to prepare for wildfires this summer as the continent faces another extreme weather shift that scientists say is being triggered by climate change.

Neighbouring Spain was still combating a fire started by a lightning strike on Monday in the west-central Las Hurdes area that has consumed about 3,500 hectares (8,600 acres).

Temperatures in many parts of Spain have been topping the 40C (104F) mark for several days and are expected to continue to do so through to next week.

In France, two fires raged out of control in the region around Bordeaux in south-west France for a third consecutive day, despite the efforts of 1,000 firefighters and water-dumping planes to contain them.

The fires have destroyed more than 3,850 hectares (9,500 acres) of forest and grassland in the region, the regional emergency said.

It said firefighters struggled to contain the fire because of high winds and difficulty accessing the heart of the fires.

More than 6,000 people were evacuated from campgrounds and villages in recent days.

