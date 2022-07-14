Phil Mickelson grows tired of answering LIV Golf questions at the Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Phil Mickelson grows tired of answering LIV Golf questions at the Open

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 2.27pm
Phil Mickelson was frustrated at questions about LIV Golf after his opening round at the Open (Richard Sellers/PA)
Phil Mickelson was frustrated at questions about LIV Golf after his opening round at the Open (Richard Sellers/PA)

Phil Mickelson told a journalist to “let it go” in frustration at being asked LIV Golf-related questions after his opening round at the Open.

Mickelson’s absence from past champions’ events at St Andrews was one of the main talking points in the build-up to the 150th edition of the championship this week.

The 2013 winner insisted he was invited to the celebratory dinner and four-hole exhibition tournament but, having become one of the faces of the controversial Saudi-backed rival LIV series, declined to avoid becoming a distraction.

Phil Mickelson insisted not going to past champions' events at St Andrews had not spoiled his Open week (Jane Barlow/PA)
Phil Mickelson insisted not going to past champions’ events at St Andrews had not spoiled his Open week (Jane Barlow/PA)

This differs from the stance taken with LIV figurehead Greg Norman, the Open champion in 1986 and 1993, with organisers the R&A making abundantly clear the Australian had not been invited.

“The R&A contacted me a couple weeks before and said, ‘Look, we don’t think it’s a great idea you go, but if you want to, you can’,” Mickelson told reporters after beginning his latest Open challenge with a level-par 72.

“I just didn’t want to make a big deal about it, so I said, ‘fine’. We both kind of agreed that it would be best if I didn’t.”

Asked if he was sad to be in such a position, the 52-year-old said: “No, no. Not at all. I think that I couldn’t be more excited and ecstatic with where I’m at.

“I love the events. I get to have golf in my life and competitive golf in my life on a scale that is fun, exciting, different, and lets me play and compete but still do the things outside that I want to do.”

Pushed further on missing the dinner, which was attended by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods, Mickelson snapped: “Let it go, dude. Let it go. That’s three times you’ve asked the same question.

“I don’t know what to tell you. I couldn’t be happier.”

Mickelson insisted he had no regrets about signing up for the big-money LIV circuit, which has sparked a huge row in the game and led to him being banned from the PGA Tour.

The American said: “I made the right decision for me and I’m excited about having the opportunity to play competitive golf and have it in my life in a more moderate scale to where I can do some things outside of that too. I freed up a lot of other time as well.

Tiger Woods this week criticised LIV Golf and its players (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tiger Woods this week criticised LIV Golf and its players (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I couldn’t be happier. I think it’s been really good. I can’t wait to get to New Jersey and play another event there.”

Woods this week criticised LIV players for having “turned their back on what allowed them to get to this position”. He also denounced the 54-hole format of LIV tournaments.

Mickelson said: “I certainly respect his opinion. I have a lot of respect for him. I think everybody’s going to have strong emotions and opinions about it, and I certainly respect his.”

