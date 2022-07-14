Fire breaks out at multi-million pound block of flats in Belgravia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze at a block of multi-million pound flats in Belgravia, central London.

The fire broke out in the roof of the four-storey block on Eaton Place at about 11.40am on Thursday and white smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

A “significant” part of the roof and a flat on the fourth floor is alight, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

About 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines are at the scene, with the fire service having received 26 calls to alert them to the blaze.

Theo Coen, 18, who lives in the road, said he woke up at 11.30am to the sound of “crackling”.

He added: “My mum says there’s a fire and we leave the place and we just see that the fire is going round. It’s not too long until the police come, the firemen, ambulances.”

A statement from LFB said: “Residents in the area are advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the smoke and advised to avoid the area as there are road closures in place.

“Fire crews from Clapham, Dowgate, Soho, Hammersmith and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Homes on Eaton Place fetch more than £2.8 million on average.