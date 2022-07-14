‘Find a friend for life’ at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home urges Camilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Find a friend for life’ at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home urges Camilla

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 4.03pm
The Duchess of Cornwall meets Mala Breeze and her dog Flora as she hosts a reception at Clarence House, London, to mark the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home’s 160th anniversary. Picture date: Thursday July 14, 2022.
The Duchess of Cornwall meets Mala Breeze and her dog Flora as she hosts a reception at Clarence House, London, to mark the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home’s 160th anniversary. Picture date: Thursday July 14, 2022.

The Duchess of Cornwall has urged the nation to visit Battersea Dogs and Cats home and “find a friend for life” – as she cosied up to a puppy.

Camilla celebrated the 160th anniversary of the famous animal welfare charity by inviting volunteers, supporters, and celebrity ambassadors Paul O’Grady, Amanda Holden and author Jacqueline Wilson to her Clarence House home.

The charity has seen an influx of abandoned pets, as their owners return to work as the pandemic eased, and raised the prospect of the cost of living crisis adding to the numbers left at its centres.

After being welcomed by a doggy guard of honour the duchess mingled with her guests as she celebrated the charity she supports as royal patron, founded by Mary Tealby in 1860 as The Temporary Home for Lost and Starving Dogs.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home 160th anniversay
The Duchess of Cornwall before cutting a cake as she hosts a reception at Clarence House, London, to mark the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home 160th anniversary

She said in an impromptu speech: “You have all seen how easy it is to go there and come out with an animal, I’ve done it twice. There are, due to Covid, a lot of dogs and cats now at Battersea looking for homes.

“So if I could appeal to everybody listening and all your friends, if they want a dog or a cat to go along to Battersea and find a friend for life.”

Camilla has two rescue animals from Battersea, Jack Russell Terriers Beth and Bluebell, who feature in the latest edition of Country LIfe, guest edited by the duchess, draped with their owner’s pearls.

The duchess got to know flora, an eight-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, during the reception and touched noses with the puppy brought into Battersea last week as a stray with two siblings.

The event was staged in the garden of Clarence House in central London with guests taking shelter from the burning sun under trees, but children’s author Wilson fainted and was cared for by St John Ambulance volunteers and later said she felt fine.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home 160th anniversay
The Duchess of Cornwall speaks to Amanda Holden and Paul O’Grady as she hosts a reception at Clarence House

O’Grady, filmed a sequence with Camilla for his ITV programme For the Love of Dogs and said he had five rescue dogs from Battersea and joked “I take my work home with me”.

He added: “Battersea has got a heart, I always say it’s like a Cinderella story. Dogs are brought in, in the most appalling condition and gradually the staff work so hard to gain their confidence and their trust, the vets work hard to get them well again and they go off to a nice home.”

Paul Marvell, the charity’s director of global programmes, looked ahead to future challenges: “We think the cost of living crisis is having an impact on the numbers of animals that people want to bring into rescue centres such as Battersea.

“So we are seeing an increase in numbers now and I don’t think it will be long before our centres are as close to capacity as they could be.”

