Macron: Turn out the lights and brace for Russian gas cut-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Macron: Turn out the lights and brace for Russian gas cut-off

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 4.08pm
French President Emmanuel Macron (Michel Euler, Pool/AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (Michel Euler, Pool/AP)

President Emmanuel Macron has warned French citizens to prepare for a total cut-off of Russian natural gas by supporting alternatives, having public lights switched off at night and engaging in a period of nationwide energy “sobriety”.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions have aggravated other factors driving up prices for energy and other goods.

With no end in sight for the Ukraine war, Mr Macron said, the French should brace themselves for costs to remain high.

“This war will continue,” he said in a televised interview marking France’s national holiday, Bastille Day.

“The summer, early autumn will be very hard.”

“Russia is using energy, like it is using food, as a weapon of war,” Mr Macron said.

“We should prepare ourselves for the scenario where we have to go without all Russian gas.”

He said the government would prepare a “sobriety plan” to conserve energy, which would start with turning off public lights at night when they are not useful.

France will keep looking to diversify gas sources, the president said, calling for a faster shift towards offshore windfarms and more European cross-border energy co-operation to weather the current crisis.

Mr Macron’s political opponents on the far right and far left have blamed EU sanctions for reducing the purchasing power of French consumers while failing to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull troops out of Ukraine.

France’s president gave no indication during the interview of a policy shift towards Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris (Sarah Meyssonnier, pool via AP)

“What do you want us to do?” he asked.

“We want to stop this war without getting involved in this war. At the same time, we want to do everything so that Russia doesn’t win, so that Ukraine can defend its territory. We don’t want a world war.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier