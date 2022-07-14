Tributes paid to schoolboy who died in quarry tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tributes paid to schoolboy who died in quarry tragedy

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 4.59pm
Myron Davies died in a fall at a quarry in Pontypool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Myron Davies died in a fall at a quarry in Pontypool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after falling at a quarry.

Myron Davies suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Limekiln Road in Pontypool, South Wales, on July 6.

The family of the 15-year-old, from Pontypool, described him as a “popular” and “happy boy” who “was loved by all”.

A 14-year-old who was also injured in the incident remains in a critical condition in hospital, Gwent Police said.

Myron was described by his family as a “popular” and “happy boy” who “was loved by all” (Gwent Police/PA)
Myron was described by his family as a ‘a happy boy’ (Gwent Police/PA)

In a statement, Myron’s parents, Sarah Davies and Paul Jeffries, said the Abersychan School student was a “lovely nephew, grandson and cousin”.

“He was a happy boy; he always had a smile on his face,” they said.

“He was regularly seen riding on two wheels by the community and loved online gaming with family and friends on the Xbox and PlayStation.

“He will be missed by all his friends and family.

“As you can imagine, as his family we are all completely heartbroken and all his friends are devastated, as we try to make it through each day since hearing this heart-breaking news.

Myron's family are appealing for the public's help in answering questions to how the teenager died (Gwent Police/PA)
Myron’s family are appealing for information to find out how the teenager died (Gwent Police/PA)

“It’s a mystery to what happened on this tragic day, if anyone has any information on what happened, please come forward. As a mother, I need to know what happened to my son.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support at this devastating time.”

Gwent Police said a report has been submitted to the coroner and inquiries are ongoing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier