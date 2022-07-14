Five dogs honoured for years of service to British public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five dogs honoured for years of service to British public

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 5.07pm
Justice facility dog Oliver and PTSD assistance dog Jerry were among the honoured recipients (PDSA/PA)
Justice facility dog Oliver and PTSD assistance dog Jerry were among the honoured recipients (PDSA/PA)

A dog who went on more than 300 search and rescue missions across an 11-year-career is among five canines being honoured for their dedicated service to the British public.

Vet charity The People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals awarded the dogs its PDSA Order of Merit at a ceremony at east London’s Honourable Artillery Company on Thursday.

The five dogs, including Hampshire Search & Rescue volunteer Zak and Europe’s first justice facility dog Oliver, were celebrated at a day-long event.

Oliver, six, is a trailblazer in providing support and comfort to victims of crime, often sitting alongside children while they report an offence to police or give evidence in court.

Oliver and Dr Liz Spruin
Dr Liz Spruin and Oliver wearing his PDSA Order of Merit (PDSA)

“He literally changes lives and I am really proud,” Oliver’s handler and owner Dr Liz Spruin told the PA news agency.

“The work that he has done has directly led to a pilot programme across four different countries in Europe and we’re going to extend that out.

“(The award) is really special and going on a national stage that recognises the special bond of humans and animals, that’s what he does.

“We are taking the human-canine bond, putting it in the criminal justice system… It means a lot.”

Dr Spruin, a lecturer in forensic psychology at Canterbury Christ Church University, saw the work of justice facility dogs in North America and trained Oliver until he was two.

Oliver
Oliver was Europe’s first justice facility dog (PDSA/PA)

“I knew it would work and I knew that our criminal justice system could really benefit from using them,” she explained.

Dr Spruin said Oliver’s service has had a huge impact on people’s lives.

“We had a 12-year-old girl who had autism and she had been raped several times… and they couldn’t get her to talk,” she said.

“But when they told her Oliver was coming, she woke up at seven, wanted to go to the pet store to bring him treats, all she thought about was him.

“And they managed to get the evidence they needed to go to trial and put away her offender.”

Kevin Saunders and Zak
Kevin Saunders and Zak pose for a picture at the ceremony in east London (PDSA/PA)

Kevin Saunders, 40, is a volunteer at Hampshire Search & Rescue and nominated his colleague and pet, 14-year-old border collie Zak.

“11 years ago (on Wednesday) he found his first missing person and saved a life,” Mr Saunders, from Southampton, told PA.

“The gentleman had been missing for about three days, we were tasked to a certain area… and he found him in the evening of that day and got him back to his loved ones.

“He thoroughly deserves it, he is a hero dog in many ways and he’s been my partner for all those years… I’m so so proud of him. He deserves everything.”

Before retiring in 2020, Zak had been on over 300 missions and saved four lives.

“He’s still got an amazing nose on him and still can sniff anything out – sausages around the house aren’t a problem.”

Also honoured was 10-year-old cocker spaniel Clive who is a medical alert assistance dog for his owner, Michelle Sutherland.

Michelle and Clive
Michelle Sutherland and Clive, her medical alert assistance dog (PDSA/PA)

Ms Sutherland lives with Addison’s disease, a condition where adrenal glands – which produce a natural survival hormone called cortisol – have self-destroyed, meaning her body cannot cope with stress.

After starting his life as a family pet, they soon realised Clive could detect when Ms Sutherland’s cortisol levels were low and alert her to take medication.

“There’s not a day goes by where he doesn’t alert (me) – that’s the potential to save my life every single day and there’s probably no shadow without that I wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for Clive,” the 34-year-old from Hull said.

“Going from being stuck in my own house, the fear of losing consciousness and passing out and people avoiding you, to silly things like going to the shop and buying a bottle of milk.

“Then gaining that trust and learning to grow with Clive… We do everything together.”

Nina Mike and Dexter
PDSA Vet Nina Downing with Pc Mike Sheather and police dog Dexter (PDSA)

Vet nurse Nina Downing added: “The PDSA Order of Merit is an award that is given to dogs, cats, horses or any animal that represents the human-animal bond and shows how strong it is and it’s a unique award.

“We love the award ceremonies because these dogs or the horses, these recipients don’t know they’re doing an amazing job.

“(But) they love it and that’s what we always have to remember… They enjoy having a role, they enjoy having a purpose in life.”

PTSD assistance dog Jerry and police dog Dexter were also celebrated after years of crucial support and devotion.

