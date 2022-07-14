Valentina Bergamaschi rescues Italy draw against Iceland to keep Euros bid alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Valentina Bergamaschi rescues Italy draw against Iceland to keep Euros bid alive

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 7.15pm
Italy’s Valentina Bergamaschi (left) netted an equaliser against Iceland (Nick Potts/PA)
Italy's Valentina Bergamaschi (left) netted an equaliser against Iceland (Nick Potts/PA)

Italy kept alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2022 quarter-finals by coming from behind to take a point in a 1-1 draw with Iceland.

Italy suffered a nightmare start to their campaign when they were beaten 5-1 by France, and they were staring at an early exit when Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir gave Iceland the lead inside three minutes at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

But Valentina Bergamaschi equalised in the 62nd minute and, although Italy could not find a winner, victory over Belgium in their final group game could be enough to send them through.

Iceland, who drew with Belgium in their first game, took the lead from the first chance of the game. Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir’s long throw caused panic in the Italy box and Vilhjalmsdottir let fly with a shot that flew inside the post.

Italy immediately set about trying to find an equaliser but, although they dominated chances and possession for the rest of the first half, the best opportunity fell to Jonsdottir, who could only find the side netting.

The match turned on two chances within a minute just after the hour mark. First Alexandra Johannesdottir had a golden chance to grab a second for Iceland but she could only poke her close-range shot wide.

Italy then went down the other end and some skilful play from Barbara Bonansea on the left ended with her picking out Bergamaschi in the centre of the box, who applied the finish.

Bonansea almost found the winner 10 minutes later but Sandra Sigurdardottir tipped the ball onto the inside of the post.

Flaminia Simonetti then missed another golden chance, while Vilhjalmsdottir and Jonsdottir had late opportunities for Iceland but could not take them.

