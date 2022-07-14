Collin Morikawa becomes a spectator as pace of play proves an issue at the Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Collin Morikawa becomes a spectator as pace of play proves an issue at the Open

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 7.27pm
Open champion Collin Morikawa felt the pace was slow on day one at St Andrews
Open champion Collin Morikawa felt the pace was slow on day one at St Andrews (Richard Sellers/PA)

Collin Morikawa joked he became a spectator as the pace of play proved an issue on the first day of the Open at St Andrews.

Some of Thursday’s rounds took longer than six hours as the layout of the Old Course, with its double greens, joint fairways and numerous crossover points, slowed the 156-man field.

Defending champion Morikawa, who was in the 19th of the 52 three-ball groupings alongside Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, admitted it had been frustrating.

Some players could only wait and watch as rounds took more than six hours
Some players could only wait and watch as rounds took more than six hours (David Davies/PA)

“I figured it would be slow, but I didn’t know it would be this slow,” said the American, winner at St George’s last year, after his opening level-par 72.

“We were waiting on groups at tees, waiting on fairways. Xander and I talked about it, we’re watching more golf than we ever have.

“You stay in the fairway and you’re watching two other groups play golf.”

McIlroy did not let the matter bother him too much as he carded a six-under-par 66.

The layout of St Andrews, which sees some fairways and greens merge, can make for slow play
The layout of St Andrews, which sees some fairways and greens merge, can make for slow play (David Davies/PA)

The 2014 champion said: “It’s quite stop-start but I think St Andrews is that way.

“There’s a lot of criss-crossing and waiting on other greens and waiting on greens to clear because they’re drivable par fours.

“So I think, especially the first two days when it’s the full field, it’s to be expected. It is what it is.”

