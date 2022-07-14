Ian Poulter: I was beyond lucky to hole extraordinary eagle putt at 150th Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Poulter: I was beyond lucky to hole extraordinary eagle putt at 150th Open

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 8.35pm
Ian Poulter holed an incredible eagle putt on day one of the Open Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ian Poulter holed an incredible eagle putt on day one of the Open Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ian Poulter admitted he had been “beyond lucky” after holing an extraordinary eagle putt on day one of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Poulter’s drive on the par-four ninth hole on the Old Course finished just right of the green, 54 yards away from the pin.

Simply getting down in two would have been a highly-creditable achievement, but the Ryder Cup star had other ideas and delighted the spectators behind the green by holing for what he described as a “Brucie bonus”.

Asked if he had bothered to read the line of the putt from so far away, Poulter said: “I did bizarrely. I kind of hit it two cups out to the right.

“I knew it might wander a hair right to left through the middle of the putt. Anything inside six feet (from that distance) is a hell of a putt. So for it to drop is beyond lucky.”

At 162 feet, Poulter’s effort is believed to be a record for a televised putt in Britain, narrowly beating one of 159 feet by former swimming star Michael Phelps in the Dunhill Links Championship in 2013.

According to the Guinness World Records, the “longest golf putt, non-tournament” was holed from 395 feet by YouTube star Brett Stanford on a course in Western Australia in 2017.

The previous record of 375 feet was set in 2001 by Fergus Muir on the Eden Course at St Andrews.

Seeing his two playing partners miss the fifth green with their tee shots, Muir decided to tee off with his 80-year-old, hickory-shafted putter from 125 yards and made the putt for a hole-in-one.

