Sadiq Khan ‘deeply concerned’ after 71% of UK monkeypox cases seen in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sadiq Khan ‘deeply concerned’ after 71% of UK monkeypox cases seen in London

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 9.39pm
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called for action against monkeypox (PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called for action against monkeypox (PA)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned the Government to urgently tackle the spread of monkeypox after 71% of recent cases have been reported in the capital.

Between May 6 and July 11 this year, there have been 1,735 confirmed monkeypox cases in the UK, and 1,229 of these were Londoners, according to UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) figures.

This compares with only seven cases recorded in the UK between 2018 and 2021.

Mr Khan has said he is “deeply concerned” about the spread, and has written to the recently appointed Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, urging him to act.

This follows calls by health charities including the National Aids Trust and the Terrence Higgins Trust for the NHS and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) to combat the outbreak as soon as possible.

On Thursday evening, Mr Khan said: “Today, I have written to the Health Secretary over the growing number of monkeypox cases in London and the UK.

“London is currently seeing the highest rate of infection and I’m deeply concerned that reported monkeypox cases have doubled in less than a week.

“If we have learned anything from the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s that early action and coordination is vital to get ahead of the curve.

“The Government must rapidly ensure that there’s a coordinated and resourced approach to tackle the threat faced by monkeypox now.

“I have let the Secretary of State know that City Hall will do everything it can to ensure Londoners have the information and support they need.”

Most people affected by the virus during this year’s outbreak have been men, at 99.4%, according to the UKHSA.

For confirmed cases where gender information was available, 1,633 were men and only 10 women.

Sexual health charities have warned that the increased burden to their services caused by monkeypox also risks jeopardising the Government’s target of ending new HIV cases in the UK by 2030.

Monkeypox is related to smallpox and cases are usually found in West and Central Africa, with the virus not often spreading elsewhere.

The disease, which was first discovered in monkeys, is usually mild but can cause severe illness in some cases.

Most patients experience a fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, but some may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

The DHSC said it is urging people to look out for any new ulcers or blisters, particularly if they have had close contact with a new partner.

A spokesperson for the department said: “We are providing more than £3.4 billion to local authorities through the Public Health Grant, enabling them to invest in essential frontline services including sexual health services.

“The UK Health Security Agency is asking people to be alert to any new spots, ulcers or blisters on any part of their body, particularly if they’ve had close contact with a new partner.

“If people think they have these symptoms, they should avoid close contact with others and call NHS 111 or their local sexual health centre – but are encouraged to phone ahead before attending.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier