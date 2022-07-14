Public urged to join butterfly count to help action to save species

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public urged to join butterfly count to help action to save species

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 12.04am
Small tortoiseshell butterflies have seen a decline of 79% since 1976 (Butterfly Conservation/PA)
Members of the public are being urged to join a national butterfly count, as experts warn that time is running out to save some species.

A recent report from wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation warned that more than two-fifths of British butterflies are threatened with extinction, in the face of climate change, pollution and loss of habitat.

But, with the right information and conservation action, species can be brought back from the brink, the charity said, and the citizen science survey it runs gives it important data on how the insects are faring.

The annual Big Butterfly Count can act as an “early warning system”, helping scientists understand how environmental changes are affecting insects, and gather data from areas that would otherwise be unrecorded, experts said.

And spending some time in nature to observe butterflies as part of the count can be good for people’s mental health, they added.

Butterfly Conservation warned it is not just rare species that are under threat.

Common butterflies – which are featured in the count – have seen significant declines, such as the small tortoiseshell, once found in gardens throughout the country, which has fallen by 79% since 1976.

Last year people submitted 150,000 sets of results to the Big Butterfly Count, more than ever before, but it also saw the lowest average number of butterflies logged since the scheme began 13 years ago.

While more people are taking part, fewer butterflies and moths seem to be seen, and Butterfly Conservation wants to know if that trend is continuing in 2022.

Dr Zoe Randle, senior surveys officer at Butterfly Conservation, said: “Thanks to the wonderful British public, who take part in their thousands, the Big Butterfly Count is the largest natural history citizen science project involving insects in the world and provides us with a valuable snapshot of what is happening for butterflies across the whole of the UK.

“It can act as an early-warning system, letting us know how various environmental changes are impacting insects, and allows us to gather vital data from places that would otherwise be totally unrecorded.”

She added: “We really need people’s help this year to help us figure out where our butterflies are and what we need to do to save them.”

Butterfly Conservation ambassador Dr Amir Khan said: “Spending time in nature is hugely beneficial to our mental health.

“Just a short amount of time spent in the natural world can alleviate stress, and connecting with nature can help us feel happier and more energised.

“Watching butterflies for just 15 minutes can be a wonderful and calming experience.

“It is good for you as well as benefiting butterflies by helping Butterfly Conservation gather the important data they need to understand how to better protect these special insects. It is truly a win-win situation for all of us.”

To take part in the UK-wide Big Butterfly Count people just need to spend 15 minutes in an outdoor space during sunny conditions and count the types and amounts of butterflies and some day-flying moths they see.

This year’s count runs from July 15 to August 7 and people can find out more and take part by visiting https://bigbutterflycount.butterfly-conservation.org/or downloading the free Big Butterfly Count app.

