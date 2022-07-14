Scrubs co-executive producer arrested on multiple sexual assault charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scrubs co-executive producer arrested on multiple sexual assault charges

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 12.51am Updated: July 15 2022, 6.53am
Scrubs co-executive producer arrested on multiple sexual assault charges (LAPD/PA)
The co-executive producer of popular US comedy show Scrubs has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault.

Eric Weinberg allegedly targeted young women in public places under the guise of being a photographer offering them work.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department said the writer would sexually assault the women during such photo-shoots, which took place at his own residence.

Weinberg was arrested at around midday on Thursday in the Los Feliz area of LA and was charged with several counts of sexual assault including rape.

His total bail has been set at 3.225 million dollars (£2.725 million).

The LAPD said Weinberg’s arrest was related to crimes committed in LA between 2012 and 2019, though detectives believe there are additional unidentified victims that could date back to the early 1990s.

“Weinberg was a Hollywood producer/writer and appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places,” an LAPD spokesperson said.

“Weinberg would approach the women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them.

“Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot.”

Victims or anyone with information have been urged to contact detectives.

