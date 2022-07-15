What the papers say – July 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – July 15

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 7.07am
What the papers say – July 15 (PA)

Would-be Conservative leaders jostle on the front pages along with stories of soaring temperatures and a culinary werewolf.

“Penny’s in heaven” declares Metro, but the i says rivals have turned on “favourite” Tory PM-hopeful Penny Mordaunt ahead of Friday’s TV debate.

The Daily Express and Daily Mail say senior Conservatives have questioned whether Ms Mordaunt has what it takes, with the latter paper citing concerns from her old boss Lord Frost.

The former Brexit minister is also on the front of The Daily Telegraph, where he tells Kemi Badenoch to step aside for Liz Truss so there can be “unity among free marketeers”.

Ms Truss is accused in The Independent of “black-ops” for allegedly briefing against Ms Mordaunt, while The Times reports the Foreign Secretary has received a boost with the backing of Suella Braverman following the Attorney General’s withdrawal from the leadership race.

Shifting away from politics, surging temperatures have prompted NHS doctors in the Daily Mirror to share they fear the worst over heat-related illnesses and deaths in coming days.

The Environment Agency tells The Guardian water company bosses should be imprisoned for serious pollution.

The Sun says Rebekah Vardy was preparing to evacuate her Portugal holiday home after being caught up in a forest fire, while celebrity chef John Carasig confides in the Daily Star that he is a werewolf.

And bigger than expected declines for Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan have set a “grim” tone for Wall Street, according to the Financial Times.

