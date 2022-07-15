Biden announces US funding for east Jerusalem hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Biden announces US funding for east Jerusalem hospitals

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 9.45am
US President Joe Biden gives his remarks after his visit to Augusta Victoria Hospital in east Jerusalem (AP)
US President Joe Biden gives his remarks after his visit to Augusta Victoria Hospital in east Jerusalem (AP)

US President Joe Biden has announced 100 million dollars (£84 million) in American assistance for east Jerusalem hospitals that serve as “the backbone” of healthcare for Palestinians.

He spoke on Friday during a visit to the Augusta Victoria Hospital, which provides advanced medical care including radiation treatment for cancer patients and paediatric kidney dialysis to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The funding is subject to approval by US congress and would be paid out over several years.

Mr Biden called the six hospitals “the backbone of the Palestinian health care system”.

Demonstrators in the West Bank
Protesters hold posters for slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh near the Augusta Victoria Hospital in east Jerusalem ahead of a visit by Mr Biden (AP)

The aid came after the Trump administration slashed 25 million dollars (£21 million) of funding from the hospitals in 2018 as part of a larger suspension of aid to the Palestinians.

Mr Biden has restored much of that assistance since assuming office, but has made no progress in resuming the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, which collapsed more than a decade ago.

Dr Fadi Atrash, the hospital’s CEO, called Mr Biden’s visit a “courageous statement of support for the Palestinian people”.

Mr Biden is set to meet with Palestinian leaders in the occupied West Bank later on Friday.

A Palestinian security officer
A Palestinian security officer stands guard near the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, ahead of the Mr Biden’s visit (AP)

Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, in the 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinians want all three for their future state.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognised internationally and views the entire city as its capital.

The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state, and its fate is at the heart of the century-old conflict.

The six east Jerusalem hospitals, which symbolise the Palestinian presence in the city, have faced a funding crisis in recent years, as the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority has struggled to pay for advanced treatment for Palestinians.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]