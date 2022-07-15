US basketball star allowed to use cannabis for chronic pain, Russian trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US basketball star allowed to use cannabis for chronic pain, Russian trial told

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 10.31am
Brittney Griner stands in a cage in the courtroom (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)
Brittney Griner stands in a cage in the courtroom (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

A US basketball star received permission from Arizona health authorities to use cannabis for chronic pain, her lawyers have told a Russian court.

Brittney Griner appeared in court again on Friday as her drug possession trial resumed after she pleaded guilty to the charges.

“The attending physician gave Brittney recommendations for the use of medical cannabis. The permission was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health,” lawyer Maria Blagovolina was cited by Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti as saying.

Russia Griner Trial
Brittney Griner is escorted to the courtroom (Jim Heintz/AP)

The defence also submitted tests she underwent as part of an anti-doping check, the RIA-Novosti report said. They did not detect any prohibited substances in her system.

The next hearing of Griner’s case at the Khimki district court, just outside Moscow, was scheduled for July 26.

Griner was arrested at the Russian capital’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February when customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

She acknowledged in court that she possessed the canisters but said she had no criminal intent and that their presence in her luggage was due to hasty packing. She is facing up to 10 years in prison.

In Russia’s judicial system, admitting guilt does not automatically end a trial.

Griner is one of the most prominent female athletes in the US, a standout for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have said they are doing all they can to win her release, as well as that of other Americans the US considers “wrongly detained” by Russia, including former Marine Paul Whelan.

Washington may have little leverage with Moscow though because of strong animosity over its military operation in Ukraine.

Russia Griner Trial
A policeman removes the handcuffs from Griner (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Russian media have speculated that Griner could be swapped for Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the Merchant of Death,” who is serving a 25-year sentence in the US after being convicted of conspiracy to kill US citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organisation.

Russia has agitated for Bout’s release for years but the wide discrepancy in the seriousness of their cases could make such a trade unpalatable to Washington.

Others have suggested that Griner could be traded along with Whelan, who is serving 16 years in Russia on an espionage conviction that the US has described as a set-up.

The State Department’s designation of Griner as wrongfully detained moves her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator. The classification has irritated Russia.

Asked about the possibility of Griner being swapped for a Russian jailed in the US, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said that until her trial is over “there are no formal or procedural reasons to talk about any further steps”.

Mr Ryabkov warned that US criticism, including the description of Griner as wrongfully detained and dismissive comments about the Russian judicial system, “makes it difficult to engage in detailed discussion of any possible exchanges”.

Griner’s detention has been authorised through to December 20, suggesting the trial could last months. Griner’s lawyers, however, said they expect it to conclude around the beginning of August.

