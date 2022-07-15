Cristiano Ronaldo set to reject staggering wage offer from Saudi Arabian club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cristiano Ronaldo set to reject staggering wage offer from Saudi Arabian club

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 12.21pm Updated: July 15 2022, 2.35pm
Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a dream Manchester United return (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a dream Manchester United return (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to pass on an eye-watering proposal from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, the PA news agency understands.

It recently emerged that the 37-year-old asked to leave Old Trafford if an acceptable offer arrived following a disappointing first season back at the club.

Ronaldo is absent from United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue and speculation continues over his future.

The club have repeatedly said that the veteran is not for sale and manager Erik ten Hag reiterated that stance earlier in the week.

Few could realistically afford Ronaldo, but a Saudi club is understood to have sounded him out about a potential two-year deal worth 275million euros (£233.4million).

That figure would dwarf any other player’s wage and could also see United receive a fee in the region 30m euros (£25.45m).

But Ronaldo is expected to reject the proposal – perhaps no surprise given his desire to play top level football, with United’s lack of Champions League football a key part of his frustration.

There remains no update as to when the forward will link up with Ten Hag’s side, who are currently in Melbourne, Australia.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined United last summer
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined United last summer (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in sport has been a hot topic of late, leading to accusations of sportswashing due to the country’s poor human rights record.

Last October the country’s Public Investment Fund, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, purchased 80 per cent of Premier League outfit Newcastle.

More recently headlines have been dominated by the launch of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV golf series.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are among those to join the series of 48-man, 54-hole events.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]