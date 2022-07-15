Manchester United come from behind to seal pre-season victory in Melbourne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United come from behind to seal pre-season victory in Melbourne

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 1.13pm Updated: July 15 2022, 1.17pm
Manchester United came from behind to win in Melbourne (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Manchester United overcame an early setback to beat Melbourne Victory 4-1 as Erik ten Hag’s winning start to pre-season continued with a straightforward friendly triumph in Australia.

Three days on from the promising 4-0 win against rivals Liverpool in humid Bangkok, the Red Devils travelled 4,500 miles to play the second match of their tour at the giant Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Local side Victory were the opponents in front of a 74,157 crowd and threatened an upset when the A-League outfit took an early lead through Chris Ikonomidis’ fine finish on Friday.

Their fans chanted in jest “you’re getting sacked in the morning” at Ten Hag, but his side went into half-time ahead thanks to a deflected Scott McTominay strike and a close-range Anthony Martial goal.

Melbourne Victory took a shock lead
The Dutchman changed all 10 outfield players at half-time, just as he did against Liverpool, and it took the sting out of a friendly that only flickered into life on a few further occasions.

Marcus Rashford’s smart finish from an Eric Bailly through ball provided the standout moment of the second period that ended with an own goal from Tahith Chong’s cross and Victory new boy Nani’s introduction.

The warm reception for the former United man was the only moment that brought everyone together at the MCG, where the A-League side’s hearty contingent made themselves heard throughout.

Some early anti-United chants were stopped for wild celebrations with just five minutes on the clock.

Erik ten Hag's side kept up their winning start to pre-season
Ben Folami was sent scampering behind Victor Lindelof down the right and crossed for Ikonomidis, who had darted beyond Harry Maguire and hit a great first-time finish past Tom Heaton.

It was bad start from a United side that struggled to get going in Melbourne.

McTominay saw two attempts thwarted and a firm one-handed save by Victory goalkeeper Paul Izzo stopped Bruno Fernandes scoring from a Jadon Sancho pass.

The lively winger was denied himself soon after, with Maguire and Martial having headers before McTominay cut out a clearance and saw a hopeful 43rd minute effort hit a Victory player and loop in.

United grabbed another within two minutes as marauding right-back Diogo Dalot’s drive cross was touched on by Anthony Elanga and Martial slotted home.

An entirely new set of outfield players emerged for the second period, with 19-year-old Zidane Iqbal again showing some lovely moments of quality off the bench.

A tepid second period was lit up in the 78th minute when Bailly played through Rashford to score a clinical low finish.

The England forward had another chance after Nishan Velupillay struck wide at the other end and Nani came on for a late cameo, before Chong’s cross was turned into his own net by Edmond Lupancu at the death.

