Family of woman killed by Novichok say ‘patience wearing thin’ as probe delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Family of woman killed by Novichok say ‘patience wearing thin’ as probe delayed

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 1.21pm
Dawn Sturgess (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Dawn Sturgess (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The family of a British mother-of-three killed in suspected Russian state-sponsored poisoning said their “patience has worn extremely thin” after being told of further delays in the inquiry into her death.

Dawn Sturgess’s family said the lengthy wait for “the truth” about her death risked further compromise to public protection, as they marked the four-year anniversary of her death after she was exposed to nerve agent Novichok in a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire.

Metropolitan Police identified three suspects wanted in connection with the poisonings: Denis Sergeev, Alexander Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga, who used the aliases Sergey Fedotov, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov respectively while in the UK.

Salisbury incident
CCTV image of Russian Nationals Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov in Salisbury (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The latest pre-inquiry review, held at the Royal Courts of Justice on Friday, revealed continued delays in evidence being security cleared, casting significant doubt over the inquiry starting early next year, as planned.

Michael Mansfield QC, for Ms Sturgess’s family, said: “The family have exercised understanding and patience.

“However, that patience has worn extremely thin because of the time lapse already alluded to, namely this is the fourth anniversary (of Ms Strugess’s death, on July 8 2018).

“If this inquiry is going to satisfy the objectives – the search for truth as well as the protection of the public in the future – any more lapse of time will compromise those objectives.”

He said there was “no hope” for the substantial hearings to begin in early 2023.

“The public are owed a little bit of hope,” he said.

Amesbury incident
The former home of Novichok victim Charlie Rowley in Wiltshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lawyers for the Government and police said “special sensitivities” around the case – not least the identity of the suspects, and the geopolitical landscape – presented “significant challenges” to evidence being provided.

Andrew O’Connor QC, counsel to the inquiry, said: “When we say these are exceptional difficulties and we are working as hard as we can to get around them, that is not a platitude – it represents hard work on all sides.”

Technical difficulties meant members of Ms Sturgess’s family, the public and press, who were attending by videolink, were unable to hear inquiry chairman Lord Hughes at various stages during the open session.

A further “closed” session was due to be held later on Friday to deal with confidential information, away from the press and public.

Several people involved in the investigation are expected to seek anonymity due to the risk of creating a “target list” for terrorists, the hearing was told.

Ms Sturgess’s death followed the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and ex-police officer Nick Bailey.

Salisbury incident
Members of the military at the original incident in Salisbury (Andrew Matthews/PA)

They were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year when members of a Russian military intelligence squad are believed to have smeared the nerve agent on Mr Skripal’s door handle in Salisbury.

All three survived, as did Ms Sturgess’s boyfriend Charlie Rowley, who found the discarded perfume bottle containing the Novichok and gave it to Ms Sturgess.

Two suspects, Petrov and Boshirov, subsequently gave an interview with Russian state media in which they said they were only in the UK, briefly, to visit Salisbury Cathedral.

Charges have been authorised against all three suspects.

Police believe they are in Russia, but there is little chance of them being brought to the UK to face justice because there is no extradition treaty between the two nations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier