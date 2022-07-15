Mother of brain-damaged Archie, 12, says she will keep fighting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother of brain-damaged Archie, 12, says she will keep fighting

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 1.27pm Updated: July 15 2022, 2.55pm
Hollie Dance, the mother of Archie Battersbee who suffered a ‘catastrophic’ brain injury three months ago (Brian Farmer/PA)
The mother of a 12-year-old boy who suffered a “catastrophic” brain injury three months ago says she will keep fighting despite losing the latest round of a battle to continue his life-support treatment.

Doctors say continued treatment is not in Archie Battersbee’s best interests and should end.

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend in Essex, disagree, and say his heart is still beating.

A judge, who reviewed evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court earlier this week, concluded on Friday that ending treatment was in Archie’s best interests.

Mr Justice Hayden described what had happened to Archie as a “tragedy of immeasurable dimensions”.

But he said medical evidence was “compelling and unanimous”, and painted a “bleak” picture.

Ms Dance said she now wanted to ask Court of Appeal judges to overturn Mr Justice Hayden’s ruling.

“Archie would want us to keep on fighting,” she said.

“And we will keep on fighting. We will appeal.”

Archie Battersbee
Archie Battersbee suffered a ‘devastating’ brain injury three months ago (Hollie Dance/PA)

Mr Battersbee said: “There have been too many battles in too short a space of time.

“He needs more time. We’ll try to appeal. Who knows?”

Ms Dance said Mr Justice Hayden’s ruling was a “crushing blow”.

“With all due respect to Mr Justice Hayden, it is not in Archie’s best interests to die,” she added, outside court.

“The planned removal of the ventilator is definitely the worst thing that may happen from my point of view. I cannot see how this is in any way dignified.

“We disagree with the idea of dignity in death. Enforcing it on us and hastening his death for that purpose is profoundly cruel.

“It is for God to decide what should happen to Archie, including if, when and how he should die.

“As long as Archie is fighting for his life, I cannot betray him.

“Until Archie gives up, I won’t give up.

“I am living every parent’s worst nightmare.

Archie Battersbee’s mother Hollie Dance (right) and family friend Ella Carter, outside the High Court during an earlier hearing
Archie Battersbee’s mother Hollie Dance (right) and family friend Ella Carter, outside the High Court during an earlier hearing (PA)

She added: “There must be change in the NHS and in the court system before another family has to go through what we have.

“We will be appealing this ruling and we ask for your prayers and support.”

Another High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, had earlier concluded that Archie was dead, but Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge, made by Archie’s parents, to decisions taken in that hearing and said evidence should be reviewed.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, have told judges they think he is “brain-stem dead” and say continued life support treatment is not in his best interests.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, have asked for decisions about what medical moves are in Archie’s best interests.

Ms Dance has told of how she found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

He has not regained consciousness.

Archie Battersbee court case
Archie’s father Paul Battersbee outside court (James Manning/PA)

Mr Justice Hayden said  evidence showed that Archie had suffered a “significant injury” to “multiple areas” of his brain and had not “regained awareness at any time”.

“Archie’s mother described him as a fighter and I have no doubt he was,” said Mr Justice Hayden.

“But the fight, if it can properly be characterised as such, is no longer in Archie’s control.

“The damage to his brain has deprived him of any bodily autonomy.

“Eventually Archie’s organs will fail and ultimately his heart will stop.”

Hollie Dance
Hollie Dance had pledged to keep fighting (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Justice Hayden said the reality of Archie’s case was “terrible”.

He said: “The medical evidence finds that for Archie improvement is not possible.

“There is unfortunately no treatment possible to reverse the damage that has been caused to Archie’s brain.

“There can be no hope at all of recovery.”

The judge said he had reached his conclusions with “profound regret”.

Ms Dance, Mr Battersbee and other members of Archie’s family were in court to hear the judge outline his conclusions.

