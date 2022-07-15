Erik ten Hag believes Anthony Martial can be major asset for Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag believes Anthony Martial can be major asset for Manchester United

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 2.26pm
Erik ten Hag is keen to get the best out of Anthony Martial (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Erik ten Hag is keen to get the best out of Anthony Martial (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Erik ten Hag seemingly ended any doubt about Anthony Martial’s Manchester United future by backing the forward to get “even better” if he can stay focused and motivated.

A big-money signing from Monaco in 2015, the 26-year-old had lost his way at Old Trafford in recent times and joined Sevilla on loan for the second half of last season.

Martial’s unhappiness was laid bare by interim boss Ralf Rangnick but permanent successor Ten Hag appears keen to give the France international another chance at United.

The forward scored in Tuesday’s 4-0 win against Liverpool in Thailand and netted again as the Red Devils came from behind to beat Melbourne Victory 4-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“I’m sure he can come back even better,” Ten Hag said after the first of United’s three matches in Australia.

“I think when he has the right focus and the right motivation and he works hard he will have production because he is a good player.

“I say when he has the right focus and every day delivers his max then he will have production and it’s up to him.”

Ten Hag was pleased to see United’s hard work on the training ground in action again on Friday, when Marcus Rashford and Edmond Lupancu’s own goal wrapped up the comeback win.

A deflected Scott McTominay shot and Martial’s goal had turned the match on its head just before the break after the Red Devils fell behind in the fifth minute to a Chris Ikonomidis strike.

The finish was as good as United’s defending was poor but Ten Hag refused to pick out individuals for criticism.

“I don’t want to talk about the individual because I think it was from the start high up the pitch,” the Dutchman said.

“The wrong choices and then it ends up like a pack of cards. It’s not one individual, it is more the team who made mistakes.

“Second game, totally different approach from the opponent.

“They stand really back, really compact, we had to create by ourselves and from the left side it was not that easy.

Erik ten Hag was not concerned by United's early defensive lapse
Erik ten Hag was not concerned by United’s early defensive lapse (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

“From the right side I was quite satisfied and we create a lot off the right side, four or five really good chances, we turned around the game, that was the really good thing, we don’t come down, we react and we deal with the setback.

“Sure (Jadon Sancho performed well) but I think the whole right side played really well because there’s a good connection between Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot and Bruno (Fernandes), Martial and also McTominay.”

David De Gea and Rapahel Varane were conspicuous by their absence from the matchday squad in Melbourne, but Ten Hag said the issues that kept them out were not serious.

“You saw against Liverpool (De Gea) fell out but he trains already,” he said. “He is back on the training pitch, no big worry.

“Raphael Varane also training but something small and I expect him back on the training pitch.”

